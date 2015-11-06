* National climate plans are "very significant first step"
* French document outlines over 30 unsolved questions for
summit
* About 60 ministers to meet in Paris to plan summit
By Emmanuel Jarry
PARIS, Nov 6 Governments have made a "very
significant first step" to rein in climate change with national
plans for action but more than 30 core questions remain unsolved
before a summit on global warming starts in Paris on Nov. 30, a
French document shows.
The document, prepared for an informal meeting of about 60
ministers from around the world in Paris next week and seen by
Reuters, highlights problems such as how to increase finance to
help developing nations cope with climate change.
The five-page briefing lists more than 30 questions on
issues such as how to set a long-term goal to limit warming or
how to review national plans for action, underscoring how much
still remains to be resolved before the Nov. 30-Dec. 11 summit.
Next week's informal ministerial meeting, organised by
France after formal U.N. negotiations ended last month, will be
the last before the start of the summit.
The briefing also notes progress because more than 150
nations, led by China and the United States, have already issued
plans to limit greenhouse gas emissions beyond 2020, known as
Intended Nationally Determined Contributions (INDCs).
"Although they are insufficient to put the world today on a
path to limit temperature increase below 2°Celsius (3.6
Fahrenheit), INDCs must be recognized as a very significant
first step forward in that direction," it says.
Almost 200 governments agreed a goal in 2010 of limiting
warming to 2C above pre-industrial times to limit heat waves,
downpours and floods that can disrupt food and water supplies,
as well as a creeping rise in global sea levels.
French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius, outlining hopes for
the Nov. 8-10 ministerial meeting on Friday, said it would be a
"sort of dress rehearsal" for the summit.
"The objective is to find a path to an agreement on the
largest number of options possible," he told a news conference.
In May, Fabius had laid out a timetable at U.N. negotiations
that included French hopes a "pre-agreement" on some key issues
by October, a deadline that has been missed.
Fabius said the ministerial meeting would divide into four
groups. Ministers would discuss how to share action to tackle
climate change beyond 2020 between developed and developing
nations, the level of ambition in the deal, actions before 2020,
and finance for developing nations, he said.
Many governments say Paris will have to agree a mechanism to
ratchet up pledges for cuts in emissions to reach the 2C goal.
One of the questions in the background document, for
instance, is: "How to express the need for a regular progression
towards more ambitious national targets and actions?"
Earlier on Friday, a multi-billion dollar fund set up by the
United Nations to help poor countries tackle climate change
approved its first eight projects, worth a total $168 million.
The Green Climate Fund will be one of the main channels for
donor countries to mobilise over $100 billion a year in aid for
developing nations by 2020 from public and private sources.
(Writing by Alister Doyle in Oslo; Editing by John Irish and
Catherine Evans)