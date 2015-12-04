* At halfway mark, many delegates say talks on track
* Drafts have shrunk dramatically in a week of negotiation
* France wants document by Saturday to pass to ministers
* Hundreds of points of disagreement remain
By Alister Doyle and Barbara Lewis
PARIS, Dec 4 Near the halfway mark of a U.N.
climate change conference in Paris, hopes for a deal are far
higher than at the last, failed summit in Copenhagen, even if
the agreement on offer is less ambitious this time.
Back in 2009, many had hoped for a sweeping treaty to cut
the greenhouse gas emissions that are changing the climate. This
time, nearly 200 countries will choose their own policies in the
hope of binding both rich and poor into the effort to combat
global warming.
With seven days of negotiations left before the conference
closes on Dec. 11, two alternative draft texts are circulating,
which all nations agreed on Friday to accept as the basis for
talks.
At 38 and 48 pages long, they have shrunk from above 50 at
the start of the week. At the same stage of Copenhagen, the
drafts ran to 300 pages.
"I'm optimistic," said Robert Stavins, director of Harvard
University's Environmental Economics Program. "It's drastically
different from Copenhagen."
But the text still has hundreds of brackets, marking points
of disagreement on everything from finance for developing
nations beyond 2020 to where to set the long-term goal for
cutting or phasing out the use of fossil fuels.
"It's hugely frustrating," EU chief negotiator Elina Bardram
said.
But she said there was no comparison with Copenhagen as
China, the world's biggest emitter was determined to be part of
the deal and the presence of 150 heads of state at the start of
the talks on Monday had shown strong political will.
The idea is that the text will be cut and sent to French
Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius by midday (1100 GMT) on
Saturday. After that, it will be up to ministers to try to
hammer out a deal next week.
LACK OF AMBITION
Still, many say the price of this relative harmony is the
conference's lack of ambition to set steep, binding emissions
limits and create the legal tools to enforce them.
"We're at the halfway point of the summit but, in the push
to get a decent deal, we are not yet halfway there," said Martin
Kaiser of Greenpeace.
The Copenhagen summit failed after developing countries
including Bolivia, Cuba, Ecuador, Nicaragua, Venezuela and Sudan
blocked a deal accepted by others.
Of this group in Paris, Venezuela has been the most
critical. Yet even Venezuela's delegation chief, Claudia
Salerno, while accusing the conference chairs of being "hectic
and stressed", said: "Relax, we are going to reach an agreement
here."
Harvard's Stavins noted that both the United States and
China, the world's two biggest emitters of greenhouse gases,
have twice jointly announced national policies for slowing
global warming in the past year, smoothing over years of
friction.
The business community has also shifted as investors weigh
the financial risks of climate change.
Mark Carney, chairman of the Financial Stability Board,
which drafts regulation for Group of 20 economies, on the
sidelines of the Paris talks, announced a global task force to
encourage business to make voluntary disclosures so investors
can assess the climate change risks they face.
Even if Paris does not achieve a new global deal, 186 of 195
countries have already submitted national plans for combating
climate change beyond 2020 and adapting to changes such as
droughts, floods, desertification, heatwaves and rising sea
levels.
All sides agree, however, that those plans are still far too
weak to limit a rise in world temperatures to a U.N. goal of 2
degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial times.
Six years ago, Denmark angered many delegations by issuing
its own draft text in an attempt to cut through hundreds of
disagreements.
U.N. climate chief Christiana Figueres said on Friday that a
similar surprise text this time was "completely ruled out". So
were the talks looking more promising than Copenhagen at this
stage? "Definitely."
