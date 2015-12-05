* Paris negotiators sign off on 43-page draft text
* Many disputes remain for ministers to fix next week
* With 939 brackets, hundreds of choices still ahead
(Adds remarks by Fabius, reactions, edits)
By David Stanway and Richard Valdmanis
PARIS, Dec 5 Global climate change talks in
Paris moved into a new, tougher phase on Saturday as negotiators
agreed on a draft accord, albeit one that still leaves hundreds
of points of dispute for ministers to resolve next week.
While a largely procedural step in the four-year quest for a
binding deal to slow global warming, the fact that senior
officials from almost 200 nations agreed on a draft marks an
advance over the last, failed summit in Copenhagen six years
ago.
French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius warned that much work
lay ahead to reach an accord by the end of the conference on
Dec. 11 that will bind both rich and poor nations to combat
global warming beyond 2020.
"We are not discussing just the environment, the climate.
It's life," he told delegates. "We have to succeed here."
The top delegate from China, Su Wei, said the first week of
the talks "though very difficult, have produced very good
results and provide a strong foundation for next week".
Even so, the new text highlights how much work remains to be
done for ministers including U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry,
in finding consensus on issues that have bedevilled talks for
four years.
Negotiators have left them 939 pieces of bracketed text
representing varying options for resolving disagreements.
Some developing nations want to phase out fossil fuels by
2050, for instance, but China, the biggest emitter of greenhouse
gases, is among those preferring to promise merely to shift to a
low-carbon economy this century.
An agreement at the U.N. summit on the outskirts of Paris is
expected to represent by far the strongest global accord yet to
commit both rich and developing nations to curbing the rise in
the emissions responsible for climate change, even though
officials say it will not be enough to prevent global
temperatures rising beyond a dangerous threshold.
DIFFICULT ISSUES REMAIN
"All the difficult political issues remain unsolved and will
be solved by the ministers," European Climate and Energy
Commissioner Miguel Arias Canete said. "It's easier to get a
weak agreement than a strong agreement."
An accord will not define specific measures or targets,
which are being undertaken at a national level.
But it should create a legal framework on key issues such
climate finance for developing nations, beyond a goal of $100
billion a year already set for 2020, and set a long-term goal
for the shift from fossil fuels.
The text, running to 43 pages including a 21-page core
agreement, leaves most of those issues to be worked out.
"We had hoped that our work would be further advanced," said
Nozipho Mxakato-Diseko of South Africa, who speaks on behalf of
more than 130 developing nations. She said rich nations should
lead in cutting emissions, and provide more finance.
Many participants noted that the Copenhagen conference never
even got as far as a formal draft laying out the options.
"The situation couldn't be more different from Copenhagen
... when delegations were more interested in grandstanding,"
said Richard Black, director of the Energy and Climate
Intelligence unit think-tank.
He said the chances of a deal next week "now look pretty
good".
All sides agree that the promises made so far for curbs on
greenhouse gas emissions still fall far short of what is needed
to limit global warming to a U.N. goal of 2 degrees Celsius
(3.6F) above pre-industrial times.
But some developing nations said the new text showed a
widening acceptance by rich nations to help them to cope with
loss and damage from major impacts of climate change, such as
droughts, floods, hurricanes or sea level rise.
"Two years ago, the discussion was whether loss and damage
existed," Saint Lucia Environment Minister James Fletcher said.
Now, he noted, options on loss and damage were part of the core
draft text.
(Reporting by Bate Felix, Barbara Lewis; Writing by Alister
Doyle; Editing by Kevin Liffey)