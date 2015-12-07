* Paris talks on global climate deal resume after one-day
break
* Biggest issues unresolved; a "week of compromise" ahead
* U.S.'s Kerry and other ministers to debate finance,
measurement
By Bruce Wallace and David Stanway
PARIS, Dec 7 Organisers of global climate talks
in Paris sounded hopeful on Monday that they could reach a deal
by the end of the week, even if there was little indication of
how differences over funding in particular would be resolved.
"We have to respect the goals we set for ourselves," said
French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius, who is presiding over
negotiations that are supposed to conclude with a signed
agreement on Dec. 11. "The objectives are clear; the method and
the calendar too."
He spoke as senior government ministers, including U.S.
Secretary of State John Kerry, began arriving in Paris for the
last lap of a four-year process to bind rich and poor countries
in a deal to curb greenhouse gas emissions beyond 2020.
It is already certain that the national emissions pledges
made ahead of Paris will not be enough to prevent global
temperatures rising past a dangerous threshold of 2 degrees
Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) over pre-industrial times.
But there is at least a growing sense that there will be
more money for the developing countries least able to give up
fossil fuels to build prosperity, or most vulnerable to the
increased floods, droughts, storms and rising sea levels that
climate change will bring.
Richer countries are already committed to providing $100
billion a year by 2020; in Paris, the question is how far that
annual sum should rise and, most especially, how or whether big
emerging economies should contribute.
"I see a growing consensus that $100 billion will be the
floor and not the ceiling," said Christiana Figueres, the top
U.N. official in Paris.
"Are we there yet, at 100 billion? No," she said. "But we're
certainly moving close."
There is also still disagreement on what kind of spending -
public or private, new money or old - will count toward that
target. Developing nations are resisting attempts by rich
countries to fold in existing climate-related spending to reach
the $100 billion threshold.
"SYMBOLIC BUT IMPORTANT"
"This $100 billion is a commitment by certain countries that
they need to fulfill," said Shri Prakash Javadekar, India's
Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change.
He said the real cost of the global energy transformation
would be in the trillions, but that the $100 billion was "a
symbolic but important gesture and one should not run away from
it".
Yet on the surface, at least, the conference hosts appear
unfazed by such differences.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon opened the second week of
talks by telling delegates that "outside these negotiating
halls, there is a rising global tide of support for a strong,
universal agreement".
He urged the representatives from almost 200 nations not to
duck the hard choices as four years of often glacial-paced
negotiations peak.
"The world is expecting more from you than half-measures and
incremental approaches," Ban told the negotiators, calling for
"a transformative agreement".
He said a final deal should include a review of national
pledges at five-year intervals, starting before 2020, which some
developing nations say is too soon.
He also said the private sector needed to receive a clear
signal that the shift to low emissions was "inevitable".
The heavy-lifting in Paris will now be handled by senior
ministers with the political clout to make concessions.
"We need to have an agreement somewhat in shape by Thursday
if we're going to meet the needs of Friday," Kerry said, after
arriving in Paris and meeting with Fabius. "And I think
everybody wants to try to get this done."
Fabius, keen to give the impression that momentum toward
consensus is growing, has formed working committees headed by a
small group of ministers from other countries to tackle the
biggest remaining differences.
Among the main issues are "differentiation" (the distinction
between rich and poor nations, critical for questions of
financing) and "ambition" (how to improve on national efforts in
future).
(Reporting by Alister Doyle, Barbara Lewis, Nina Chestney and
Lesley Wroughton in Paris; Editing by Kevin Liffey)