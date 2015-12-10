(Recasts throughout, updates with new draft agreement)
By Barbara Lewis and Bate Felix
PARIS Dec 10 The chairman of global climate
talks in Paris said on Thursday negotiators were on the cusp of
an agreement, despite persistent differences on key issues
dividing rich and developing countries in nearly two weeks of
talks.
"We want an agreement, we are extremely close to that goal,"
French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius told an evening session
of delegates now in the grip of almost round-the-clock
negotiations in a conference centre on the outskirts of Paris.
"I think I will be in a position to give you a final text
tomorrow."
Fabius has expressed a determined optimism throughout the
summit in pursuit of an agreement that would establish a shared
path among countries to cutting greenhouse gas emissions that
are warming the earth.
He unveiled a slightly trimmed 27-page draft text that
removed some main points of contention. Most notably, the latest
draft suggested a compromise on the once-formidable divide over
how ambitious the deal should be in trying to control the rise
in the earth's surface temperature.
Many developing countries are pressing for a deal that aims
to keep temperatures below a 1.5-degree Celsius (2.7-degree
Fahrenheit) rise over pre-industrial levels. Many scientists say
this level is required to avoid grievous disruptions in the
climate.
That target had been resisted by wealthier countries, which
have argued for a less ambitious but more attainable 2-degree
Celsius limit, citing the huge costs and uncertain energy
options of going further.
The draft language said countries would commit to keeping
temperature rises "well below 2 degrees Celsius" and "pursue
efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5 degrees."
Whether that linguistic and legal compromise holds, and
whether it is enough to unlock other issues, will not be seen
until all countries reconvene in full session on Friday.
Fabius said the outstanding differences were "without
mystery ... the most complex."
Perhaps the biggest difference revolves around how to come
up with the billions of dollars needed to help developing
countries grow their economies without burning through vast
reserves of fossil fuels.
But there are other areas of discord as well. The European
Union and China have clashed over the timeframe for reviewing
and strengthening the document.
The EU has asked for that review every five years from the
early 2020s. European Climate and Energy Commissioner Miguel
Arias Canete said national plans for action should be reviewed
every five years "so that when the treaty enters into force in
2021, we are able to raise the level of ambition".
"Without the five-year cycles, the agreement is
meaningless," he told a news conference.
But China has balked at setting any conditions that would
bring external pressure to step up its own measures before 2030.
Gao Feng, one of the Chinese negotiators, noted that Beijing
had set out a national plan in June to start reducing its CO2
emissions by 2030. "I cannot say that in the middle, 2025, we
would be in a position to change it," he said.
Fabius has been resolute in his desire to get a deal done,
pressing delegates to work with only a few hours of rest in fear
that delays could produce political drift.
"What is now important is to seek landing zones and
compromise," he said, telling delegates they would have
two-and-a-half hours to review the draft before returning to
work for another all-night session.
