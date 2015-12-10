PARIS Dec 10 Hosts France proposed a slimmer
draft text at global climate talks on Thursday that leaves major
issues unresolved, including finance for developing nations.
The new text is 27 pages, against 29 on Wednesday.
Almost 200 nations are meeting in Paris, seeking a turning
point away from an increasing reliance on fossil fuels since the
Industrial Revolution.
The meeting is due to finish on Friday, Dec. 11, but could
run longer.
Following are details of the new draft:
FINANCE
Developed nations promised in 2009 to mobilise $100 billion
a year by 2020 from both public and private sources to help
developing nations limit their greenhouse gas emissions and
adapt to more floods, heat waves and rising sea levels.
The new text says nations will mobilise finance beyond a
floor of $100 billion per year, to be mobilised by developed
countries.
LONG-TERM GOAL
The text says the aim is to limit the increase in the global
average temperature to well below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6
Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial times and to pursue efforts to
limit the temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
The phrasing is a shift from a text on Wednesday which gave
three options: to hold temperature rises below 2 degrees, well
below 2 degrees or below 1.5 degrees.
Global average surface temperatures have already risen by
about 1.0C (1.8F).
Options have also been removed from aspirations on vaguer
long-term goals.
Instead of net zero emissions after the middle of the 21st
century or by the end, the parties will aim to reach the peaking
of greenhouse gas emissions as soon as possible, aiming to reach
greenhouse gas emissions neutrality in the second half of the
century.
China and India, heavily dependent on coal, are among those
reluctant to set clear dates for giving up fossil fuels they see
as vital to lifting millions from poverty. Saudi Arabia, whose
economy also depends on oil, is also a clear opponent.
LOSS AND DAMAGE
Debate on loss and damage is unresolved.
Developing nations want a long-term mechanism to help them
cope with loss and damage from disasters such as typhoons or the
impacts of a creeping rise of sea level rise.
All governments set up a loss and damage mechanism in 2013,
but it has so far done little.
The new text recognises the importance of averting,
minimising and addressing loss and damage, but leaves divergent
options under discussion, including one that leaves out the
mechanism.
RAISING AMBITION
The United Nations says promises by 186 nations to curb
greenhouse gas emissions beyond 2020, already made, are too weak
to limit rising temperatures to an agreed 2 degrees Celsius (3.6
Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial times.
That means there will have to be a system to ratchet up
action, but it is poorly defined.
The draft suggest that countries should take stock of
efforts in 2019, and then follow up with a more formal stocktake
in 2023 to guide countries in updating their pledges, and then
every five years thereafter.
CARBON MARKETS
The draft contains no explicit mention of carbon markets,
nor of the possibility of carbon penalties for aviation and
shipping. It does, however, include a reference to "use of
internationally transferred emission reductions", which carbon
analysts say can be read as markets.
DIFFERENTIATION
Developing nations say that rich nations, as defined in a
1992 Convention, should continue to take the lead in cutting
emissions and providing finance. Developed nations argue that
many of these countries, such as Singapore and South Korea, have
since become wealthy and should do more.
The new text says developed nations should take the lead in
finding money from a wide variety of sources, as part of a
shared effort by all parties.
LEGAL FORCE
All nations agreed in 2011 that the Paris deal will have
some form of "legal force". The draft leaves the issue
unresolved, saying in line with previous texts that it will be
either a "protocol, another legal instrument or an agreed
outcome with legal force".
