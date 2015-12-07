BERLIN Dec 7 International Monetary Fund chief
Christine Lagarde called on Monday for tax reforms to be
included in a global climate deal to raise incentives for
consumers to reduce their energy consumption and to boost demand
for cleaner fuels.
In an opinion piece for German daily Die Welt, Lagarde said
the price of greenhouse gas emissions should be at the centre of
efforts to tackle climate change.
"With a fairer carbon price, energy savings will be
encouraged and demand strengthened for cleaner energy sources
and 'greener' investments," Lagarde wrote, adding price changes
could be achieved via energy taxes.
A new climate deal under negotiation in Paris this week is
not expected to include anything more than vague language on
carbon pricing after 10 years of emissions trading on the
world's biggest carbon market, the EU Emissions Trading System,
has yet to exact a meaningful fee on big polluters.
Lagarde said the best way to proceed would be to complement
existing fuel taxes with a carbon levy that would encompass
coal, natural gas and other oil products. But she said the taxes
must be "wise".
"Wise taxes must be introduced step by step, such that
budgets and households can adjust and new technologies can gain
momentum," she said, adding: "Paris recently saw humanity's
worst side. The climate summit is an opportunity to show its
best side."
