By Bate Felix
PARIS Dec 10 Climate negotiators in Paris have
turned to a traditional South African consultation process in a
quest for common ground among the nearly 200 nations seeking a
global deal to curb rising temperatures.
South Africa's Zulu and Xhosa communities have long used the
indaba, a gathering of community leaders summoned by the chief,
to resolve important issues, said Brian Mantlana, an official
with the South African delegation in Paris.
Although only principal elders and headmen are at the table
in an indaba, the meeting is open to all. That provides a forum
to hear all views, while vesting decision-making power in a
limited group of leaders.
"It is a public gathering with no limitation," Mantlana
said. "It is not a festive event, but a participatory one where
everyone has a say and the community is consulted to get their
views on decisions."
French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius, who is chairing the
U.N. negotiations, first opted for the South African model last
weekend as a way to streamline discussion on the most
contentious issues.
As with an indaba, only ministers with decision-making clout
and a single aide were at the table.
Fabius added more groups as the week went on, each led by
ministers from countries in both the northern and southern
hemispheres.
By Wednesday night, with agreement on many issues still
elusive, Fabius compressed the indaba into two groups. Both
worked into the early hours of Thursday morning.
As the negotiations entered a crucial stretch late on
Thursday night, Fabius convened a final meeting, which he called
"an indaba of solutions," to resolve three key issues.
"I'll be presiding over another indaba meeting but this
time, it will be exclusively oriented towards finding
compromises," he said.
The indaba did narrow differences, reducing 900 bracketed
points of contention in the draft text to about 300 before the
last session.
But the politics of climate deals is proving stubborn, even
for the South African model of consensus-building.
"It is a transparent and credible process," Mantlana said.
But he offered only a tired smile when asked if it can get the
negotiators across the finish line.
"It can get you to crunch time," he said. "But we are not
there yet."
