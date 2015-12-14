* No impact of climate agreement on India coal
plans-official
* Funds for coal projects by state company
available-official
(Adds minister's comment on emissions, coal power)
By Krishna N. Das and Tommy Wilkes
NEW DELHI, Dec 14 India still plans to double
coal output by 2020 and rely on the resource for decades
afterwards, a senior official said on Monday, days after rich
and poor countries agreed in Paris to curb carbon emissions
blamed for global warming.
India, the world's third-largest carbon emitter, is
dependant on coal for about two-thirds of its energy needs and
has pledged to mine more of the fuel to power its
resource-hungry economy while also promising to increase clean
energy generation.
"The environment is non-negotiable and we are extremely
careful about it," Anil Swarup, the top bureaucrat in the coal
ministry, told Reuters. "(But) our dependence on coal will
continue. There are no other alternatives available."
While India has plans to add 30 times more solar-powered
generation capacity by 2022, there were limitations to clean
energy and coal would remain the most efficient energy source
for decades, he said.
Minister for Power, Coal and Renewable Energy, Piyush Goyal,
said India's contribution to global greenhouse gases emissions
was just 2.5 percent with 17 percent of the world's population,
while developed countries contributed a fifth of emissions with
just 5 percent of the world's population.
"While contributing to (the) growth of renewable energy,
energy conservation & efficiency, we'll make sure our
development process (does) not get hampered," Goyal said in a
post on Twitter.
Even though many international lenders are turning their
backs on financing new coal projects in favour of gas and
renewable energy, India should have few difficulties in
financing dozens more new mines.
State-owned producer Coal India, for example, has
enough internal cash resources to drive more production, Swarup
said.
At the global climate summit in Paris, nations forged a
landmark agreement on Saturday to set the course for an historic
transformation of the world's fossil fuel-driven economy within
decades, including eliminating net man-made greenhouse gas
emissions.
Environmentalists worry that despite India's commitment to
renewable energy, its rising use of coal at a time when many
Western nations are rejecting the dirty fossil fuel will hamper
the world's fight against climate change.
India, which is targeting to more than double coal output to
1.5 billion tonnes this decade, says coal provides the cheapest
energy for rapid industrialisation that would lift millions out
of poverty.
(Reporting by Krishna N. Das and Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Susan
Fenton)