PARIS Nov 21 Indian Prime Minister Narendra
Modi clearly backs the goal of limiting global warming to no
more than 2 degrees Celsius from pre-industrial levels, a source
close to French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on
Saturday.
Leaders from 195 nations will meet from Nov. 30 to Dec. 11
in Paris to try to nail down an agreement after the last global
climate change conference in Copenhagen in 2009 collapsed.
Fabius, who will chair the conference, has embarked on a
three-day tour to make sure big emerging nations are on board.
He was in India on Friday and will be in South Africa on Sunday
before heading to Brazil on Monday.
"Narendra Modi said he wanted an agreement in Paris and that
India shared without ambiguity the 2 degree goal" the French
source said.
The aim of limiting average global warming to 2 degrees
above pre-industrial times was agreed in 2010 in Mexico.
It was reaffirmed at meeting of G20 leaders in mid-November
but only after tough discussions as France and other European
countries lobbied for its insertion in the final G20 statement.
(Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; writing by Dominique Vidalon;
editing by David Clarke and David Evans)