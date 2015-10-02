Oct 2 India has unveiled a target to cut
emissions intensity of its GDP by 33-35 percent by 2030 from
2005 levels, according to a submission to the United Nations.
India also said it was aiming for 40 percent cumulative
installed power capacity from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030.
Preliminary estimates indicate that India would need
to spend around $206 billion between 2015 and 2030 for
implementing adaptation actions in agriculture, forestry,
fisheries infrastructure, water resources and ecosystems,
said the submission.
