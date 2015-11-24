By Tommy Wilkes
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Nov 24 India would reject a deal to
combat climate change that includes a pledge for the world to
wean itself off fossil fuels this century, a senior official
said, underlying the difficulties countries face in agreeing how
to slow global warming.
Almost 200 nations will meet in the French capital on Nov.
30 to try and seal a deal to prevent the planet from warming
more than the 2 degrees Celsius that scientists say is vital if
the world is to avoid the most devastating effects of climate
change.
To keep warming in check, some countries want the Paris
agreement to include a commitment to decarbonise -- to reduce
and ultimately phase out the burning of fossil fuels like coal,
oil and gas that is blamed for climate change -- this century.
India, the world's third largest carbon emitter, is
dependent on coal for most of its energy needs, and despite a
pledge to expand solar and wind power has said its economy is
too small and its people too poor to end use of the fossil fuel
anytime soon.
"It's problematic for us to make that commitment at this
point in time. It's certainly a stumbling block (to a deal),"
Ajay Mathur, a senior member of India's negotiating team for
Paris, told Reuters in an interview this week.
"The entire prosperity of the world has been built on cheap
energy. And suddenly we are being forced into higher cost
energy. That's grossly unfair," he said.
Mathur said India, whose position at climate talks is seen
by some in the West as intransigent, was committed to the 2
degrees ceiling as a long-term goal and was confident a deal
would be reached.
But he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government wanted
an agreement that required countries like India to do more over
time as they become wealthier, rather than an "ideology-driven
process" committing everyone to ending carbon usage.
India also wants to see rich nations' pledges to cut
greenhouse gas emissions subjected to tougher reviews than those
of developing nations, and Mathur warned against an "external
penal regime that will only turn people back".
India, whose 1.2 billion people produce far lower emissions
per capita than the world average, in October committed to slow
the rate of growth in its carbon output by a third over the next
15 years.
While the pledge was welcomed by some environmentalists,
others worry that India's huge population and rapid
industrialisation mean heavy future use of carbon will tip the
balance in the global fight against climate change.
(Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)