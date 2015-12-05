* India says rich must keep taking lead on climate curbs
By Alister Doyle and Tommy Wilkes
PARIS/NEW DELHI, Dec 6 India's hardline position
in global climate talks has made it a potential villain for
Western nations as it warns that its greenhouse emissions,
mostly from burning dirty coal, may keep rising past the middle
of the century.
Its little-known team came to Paris with a mission to force
rich nations to lead the way in curbing emissions. Prime
Minister Narendra Modi told the summit that "climate justice"
meant poor nations needed "room to grow".
Such positions may have prompted U.S. Secretary of State
John Kerry to say that India would be a "challenge" to deal with
in Paris but, in the corridors of the U.N. climate summit, it is
winning the support of other developing nations.
These see India - already the number three greenhouse
emitter behind China and the United States, and likely to be
number two by 2040 - as the main champion of the rights of the
global poor to burn more energy to grow.
Others, too, concede it is a just cause for India - far
poorer than China and with 300 million of its 1.25 billion
people lacking access to electricity - and do not see signs of
intransigence that could scupper a deal.
Jennifer Morgan, of the independent U.S.-based World
Resources Institute, said the idea of India as a spoiler was "a
storm in a teacup". "In the meeting rooms, India is defending
its interests, and proposing solutions," she said.
And a source at the French presidency said India was
contributing constructively, "not standing on the sidelines and
just watching".
In Paris, almost 200 governments are seeking an agreement
that will bind both rich and poor to limit greenhouse gas
emissions beyond 2020 to try to stave off the worst effects of
global warming on the Earth's climate.
At the last, failed summit in Copenhagen six years ago,
India stood with China in demanding more action by the rich. But
Beijing, buoyed by strong economic growth since 2009, now works
more closely with the United States, leaving New Delhi as the
standard-bearer.
FITTING CHAMPION
India is in some ways a more fitting champion for the poor.
Its carbon emissions were just 1.7 tonnes per capita in
2011, according to World Bank data, level with countries such as
Belize or Armenia, far below China's 6.7 tonnes and just a 10th
of those of the United States.
"It's fair for India to try to protect the hundreds of
millions of poor people in India," said Pa Ousman Jarju,
Environment and Climate Minister of Gambia.
Still, India is opening a coal mine a month and is set to
double output by 2020, putting it at the forefront of a
pan-Asian dash to burn more of the most polluting fossil fuel,
which also happens to its most affordable and abundant.
This means that, although it is promoting solar power and
other renewables, India's overall emissions will soar.
Ajay Mathur, Director General of the Bureau of Energy
Efficiency and a senior member of the Indian delegation in
Paris, said India's greenhouse gas emissions may grow until
2050, unless new technologies are developed.
"Projections ... that go out until 2050 are still showing an
increase," he said.
While China has pledged that its emissions will peak no
later than 2030, India's national plan promises only to slow the
rise relative to its economic growth by then.
India's carbon dioxide emissions grew by almost 8 percent
last year, according to the PBL Netherlands Environmental
Assessment Agency, making it the biggest contributor to global
emissions growth of 0.5 percent.
By 2040, they could roughly double, according to projections
by U.S. scientists at Climate Interactive, overtaking the United
States.
POPULAR POSITION
But India's tough position is popular at home. When Kerry
made his comment to the Financial Times last month, Environment
Minister Prakash Javadekar angrily shot back that he was "not
doing justice to India".
"Sometimes the India team does get preoccupied by having to
fend off all these attacks. But they will not buckle under
finger pointing from a small group of Western countries," Shyam
Saran, India's chief negotiator at the 2009 Copenhagen talks,
told Reuters.
This time round, Ravi Shankar Prasad, a low-profile
mid-level official in the environment ministry, has led the
negotiating team but, unlike some of his counterparts, he has
avoided the limelight.
Some delegates say India picked a fight in Paris by
dismissing a report by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation
and Development (OECD) that suggested rich nations were on track
to deliver a promised $100 billion a year in finance by 2020.
India said the numbers were riddled with double counting,
and that it could only clearly identify a mere $2.2 billion.
But many developing nations are backing India's stance.
"They are doing it for all of us," said Saleemul Huq, director
of the International Center for Climate Change and Development
in Bangladesh.
India can also argue that it is doing its bit to promote
renewable energy.
Prime Minister Modi and French President Francois Hollande
on Monday unveiled an alliance of over 100 nations that seeks to
mobilise more than a trillion dollars by 2030 to harness the
abundant solar power in the tropics.
