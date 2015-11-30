UPDATE 2-Oil bounces off November lows, but bloated US stockpiles pressure market
* U.S. oil output up 8 pct since mid-2016 to over 9 mln barrels
PARIS Nov 30 Developing countries need room to develop while fighting climate change, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi told delegates at the start of two weeks of U.N. talks in Paris on Monday.
"The prosperous still have a strong carbon footprint and the world's billions at the bottom of the development ladder are seeking space to grow. So the choices are not easy," Modi said.
Earlier, he held talks with U.S. President Barack Obama during which Modi pledged to ensure India's development would go "hand in hand" with environmental protection, while Obama acknowledged India's right to grow and fight poverty. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis, editing by Alister Doyle)
* U.S. oil output up 8 pct since mid-2016 to over 9 mln barrels
BEIJING, March 23 China's gasoline exports in February hit the second highest on record, up 76.6 percent over a year earlier at 1.06 million tonnes, data from the Chinese customs showed on Thursday.