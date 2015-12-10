* No insurance for rising sea levels
LONDON, Dec 10 Rising sea levels and tidal waves
are washing away coastlines on many of the 196 inhabited islands
of the Maldives, and there is no insurance policy to cover the
costs.
Global leaders are close to the end of two weeks of talks to
try to agree an accord to slow climate change. A draft agreement
this week showed countries had made progress on some sticking
points but remain divided over several core issues before
Friday's deadline.
A weak deal could lead to a situation where "insurance will
be pretty hard to find in some places", according to Matt
Cullen, head of strategy at the Association of British Insurers,
as droughts, flash floods and wildfires become more common
around the world.
But the most vulnerable countries are already finding it
onerous to fix the damage wreaked by climate change.
"As of now, there is insurance cover for high waters and
flooding, but not for coastal erosion," Thoriq Ibrahim, minister
for environment and energy for the Maldives, told Reuters by
phone from Paris. "It's very expensive to repair."
The Asian Development Bank has described the "pancake-flat"
Maldives in the Indian Ocean as the country most at risk in
South Asia from climate change. If left unchecked, this could
cause annual economic losses of nearly 13 percent of gross
domestic product by the end of the century, it estimated.
AOSIS, the Alliance of Small Island States, which the
Maldives currently chairs, wants developed countries and
insurers to provide help for the costs of rising sea levels.
There are already some insurance options for managing other
extreme weather losses.
Local insurers are able to provide cover for flood damage in
the Maldives, Ibrahim said, who then farm some of the risk out
to international reinsurers.
But the lack of specific climate change-related insurance
meant one hotel resort in the Maldives was recently unable to
claim on losses caused by erosion, a local insurer told Reuters.
NO-GO AREA
For now at least, industry participants see insuring for
rising sea levels as a no-go area - as risky as covering a house
for fire when someone is already walking up the path with a lit
match.
"Risks from the slowly but steadily rising sea level are not
insurable because there is no sudden and unforeseeable trigger,
which is a prerequisite for insurance," said Peter Hoeppe, head
of geo risk research at reinsurer Munich Re.
Nevertheless, international insurers, working with
multilateral lenders, governments and development organisations,
have come up with special arrangements to help cash-strapped
countries in the Caribbean and Africa deal with natural
disasters such as hurricanes, extreme rainfall and drought.
These are the Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility
www.ccrif.org/ and African Risk Capacity.
www.africanriskcapacity.org/
The United States pledged more support for these initiatives
in Paris, along with financial backing for a similar project in
the Pacific Islands. Twenty of the countries most vulnerable to
climate change, from the Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan to the
Pacific island nation of Tuvalu, said in October they plan to
work for a pooling mechanism to share insurance risk.
These arrangements typically pay out if a certain natural
disaster is triggered - such as if a specific level of rainfall
is exceeded within a set period - so those that have suffered
get the cash far faster than if they have to assess damage and
make claims.
Islands and insurers agree that more needs to be done,
however, to understand the risks involved so that suitable
insurance can be offered, for instance through the development
of more sophisticated forecasting.
"We need to make pretty big investments in data analysis and
technology, so we can be as informed as we can be," said Mike
McGuire, chief financial officer at insurer Endurance Specialty
Holdings. "As an industry, we never know exactly what's
going to happen."
Small island states are pushing for a mechanism in a Paris
accord to cover loss and damage, for instance from typhoons or
sea level rise that exceed nations' abilities to adapt.
"There has to be some real international mechanism, funding,
that is predictable," Jose Ramos-Horta, former president of East
Timor and a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, told Reuters in Paris.
INSURANCE GAP
Most of the existing multilateral initiatives will help only
governments, rather than providing broader support for those
suffering directly from natural disasters, according to Reto
Schnarwiler, head of Americas and EMEA at Swiss Re Global
Partnerships.
"The injured party is the government. They would use these
proceeds for emergency relief, reconstruction of public
infrastructure - it's not a facility for individuals and
business."
A study by reinsurer Swiss Re shows that in the last 10
years, policies covered only 30 percent of global catastrophe
losses, leaving governments, companies and individuals to pay
$1.3 trillion.
In the U.S. island state of Hawaii, the risks from
increasing natural disasters due to climate change are "real and
large", according to Celeste Connors, executive director of
Hawaii Green Growth. A category 4 hurricane over Waikiki - a
beachfront area of the state capital Honolulu - could cause
$20-40 billion in losses, she said.
"Hawaii has been lucky over the last several years, but luck
eventually runs out. There's currently a gap between Hawaii's
exposure and investment in climate-resilient infrastructure and
post-disaster financing."
Other risks are also becoming uninsurable.
Robert Muir-Wood, chief research officer at catastrophe risk
modelling firm RMS, said that in the Bahamas, houses built on
canals were lying vacant due to lack of insurance against
hurricanes. "That's one example of a dystopian future, where
insurers simply walked away."
Without insurance, countries need to spend the money
themselves to become more resilient to climate change.
The most drastic option is to move house.
The Pacific island state of Kiribati bought 6,000 acres
(2,500 hectares) of land in Fiji last year to help safeguard
future food supplies and perhaps to become a home if seas rise,
as part of a policy of "migration with dignity".
"The worst case scenario is relocation of some islands,"
said the Maldives' Ibrahim. "We want to adapt, we want to stay,
and we want funds for that."
