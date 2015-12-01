BOSTON Dec 1 Several of the world's biggest
climate-focused mutual funds have stakes in traditional oil and
gas companies mixed in with their solar, wind and clean tech
holdings, a potential shock to green investors seeking to avoid
fossil fuels altogether.
Six of the 20 biggest funds that mention "climate change" or
"global warming" in their titles or marketing materials have oil
and gas stocks, including two funds with investments in
companies proposing new pipelines from Canada's carbon-intensive
oil sands reserves, according to Reuters data.
"This really underscores that prospective investors should
carefully read a fund's details and not just its label," said
Meg Voorhes, head of research at the Forum for Sustainable and
Responsible Investment in Washington, D.C.
Investing in climate risk is an important theme as world
leaders gather in Paris to hash out an agreement to rein in
global warming. Climate funds are a relatively new
tool for environmentally minded investors, and remain a tiny
part of the $30 trillion-plus mutual fund universe. ( tmsnrt.rs/1l5i4YJ
)
AVOIDANCE VERSUS ENCOURAGEMENT
A climate fund offered to European investors by HSBC, the
HSBC GIF Global Equity Climate Change fund, holds stock in U.S.
oil producer and refiner Chevron Corp, South African
energy company SASOL Ltd and British oil and gas
producer BG Group Plc.
All three companies are large carbon emitters but have
launched efforts in recent years to mitigate or cut their
emissions impact under pressure from environmental groups and
politicians seeking to counter the risks of climate change.
"It is not so much about avoiding companies that are carbon
emitters, but about investing in companies that have sought to
adapt their businesses to meet the challenge," said HSBC
spokesman Charles Clarke of the fund's holdings.
A prospectus for HSBC fund says it invests in "companies
that aim to be the market-leaders in their respective sectors at
managing their businesses in the face of climate change."
Deutsche Bank's $75 million Global Warming
Prevention Equity Fund offered to Asian investors - the second
biggest climate-focused fund in the field - held stock this year
in U.S. oil and gas driller Helmerich and Payne Inc,
according to fund disclosures.
A Deutsche Bank spokeswoman on Tuesday cited the drilling
company's focus on natural gas, which burns cleaner than oil or
coal, and its hydraulic fracturing or fracking technology, which
had increased its productivity. She added the fund had since
sold off the stock.
The fund had also previously owned large stakes in oil
companies Noble Energy and pipeline company Kinder
Morgan Inc, according to disclosures.
SYMBOLIC ENEMY
Nomura's $13.5 million Nomura Global Climate Change Fund,
launched in 2007 and ranked 16th-largest in the field, was among
the most heavily invested in oil and gas at about 5.8 percent of
its portfolio. Among the stock's holdings was a small stake in
TransCanada Corp.
TransCanada became a symbolic enemy of the U.S. green
movement in recent years over worries its Keystone project would
have led to an increase in oil sands production. The project was
rejected by the Obama administration on Nov. 6 on environmental
grounds after a prolonged review.
A spokesman for Nomura said the fund was small and available
only to investors in Taiwan. He did not respond to requests for
comment about the fund's holdings.
Nomura's fund also held stock in Australia's top oil and gas
producer, Woodside Petroleum Ltd, and Norway's Statoil
.
Another Taiwan-based fund, the Jih Sun Anti-Global Warming
Fund, held a small stake in Enbridge Inc, a Canadian
company that has proposed an oil sands pipeline to Canada's West
Coast, a potential Plan B to the failed Keystone XL project.
The best performers in the climate fund field so far this
year were portfolios that avoided fossil fuels entirely. A
global glut in oil and gas supplies has crushed prices since
late 2014 and in turn the share prices of producers.
They include Schroder's $196 million ISF Glo Climate Change
Equity fund, which was up 13.7 percent, and the $11.1 million
Jupiter JGF Global Ecology Growth fund, which was up 10.8
percent - eye-popping returns in a lackluster overall market.
A spokeswoman for Schroder did not comment.
Among the biggest holdings in the five largest
climate-focused portfolios as measured by assets under
management were U.S. design and manufacturing firm Danaher Corp
, U.S. wind energy and aerospace materials maker Hexcel
Corp, and wind and solar power company NextEra Energy
Inc.
U.S. investment company Etho Capital launched one of the few
climate-focused funds available in the United States earlier
this year, the Etho Climate Leadership exchange-traded fund. The
fund holds no oil or gas stocks and tracks the performance of
some 400 U.S. companies "that are leaders in their industry with
respect to their climate impact."
That fund is up 14 percent since its launch.
