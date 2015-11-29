RIGA Nov 29 World leaders are "quite close" to
reaching a deal to fight climate change when they meet in Paris
from Monday, Latvian President Raimonds Vejonis, Europe's first
Green party head of state, said, adding any deal should be
legally binding.
Vejonis urged participants at the U.N. summit in Paris from
Nov. 30-Dec. 11 to avoid repeating the failure of the 2009
climate talks in Copenhagen, which he attended as environment
minister.
"I hope that in Paris all countries' leaders will agree on
this legally binding document," he told Reuters.
Asked about opposition from some countries including the
United States to a legally binding treaty, he said: "The final
decision will take until probably Dec. 11-12 but it seems that
all countries understand, including the U.S., that there are
goals that they want to reach during the next years and all
countries are reducing emissions.
"It means we are quite close to such an accord and a new
Kyoto agreement, which would be a Paris agreement, hopefully
will be reached," he told Reuters, referring to the 1997 Kyoto
Protocol that set mandatory limits on greenhouse gas emissions
for industrialised countries.
France said on Saturday almost all governments had outlined
plans for fighting global warming beyond 2020 in a step towards
resolving obstacles to an agreement at the summit.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Janet Lawrence)