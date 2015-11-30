* Leaders seek to banish memory of 2009 Copenhagen failure
* Emphasis on national pledges rather than binding treaty
* After Xi meeting, Obama says both determined to act
* Developing nations need space to grow, India's Modi says
* At eve-of-summit rallies, marchers say "No Planet B"
* Pope talks of environmental "suicide"
By Bruce Wallace and Alister Doyle
PARIS, Nov 30 World leaders launched an
ambitious attempt on Monday to hold back rising temperatures,
with the United States and China leading calls for the climate
summit in Paris to mark a decisive turn in the fight against
global warming.
In a series of opening addresses to the U.N. talks, heads of
state and government exhorted each other to find common cause in
two weeks of bargaining to steer the global economy away from
its dependence on fossil fuels. French President Francois
Hollande said the world was at a "breaking point".
The leaders arrived in Paris with high expectations and
armed with promises to act. After decades of struggling
negotiations and the failure of a summit in Copenhagen six years
ago, some form of agreement - likely to be the strongest global
climate pact yet - appears all but assured by mid-December.
"What should give us hope that this is a turning point, that
this is the moment we finally determined we would save our
planet, is the fact that our nations share a sense of urgency
about this challenge and a growing realization that it is within
our power to do something about it," said U.S. President Barack
Obama, one of the first leaders to speak at the summit.
The leaders gathered in a vast conference centre at Le
Bourget airfield. In all, 195 countries are part of the unwieldy
negotiating process, with a variety of leadership styles and
ideologies that has made consensus elusive in the past.
Key issues, notably how to divide the global bill to pay for
a shift to renewable energy, are still contentious.
"Climate justice demands that the little carbon space we
still have, developing countries should have enough room to
grow," said India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a key player
because of his country's size and its heavy dependence on coal.
One difference this time may be the partnership between the
United States and China, the two biggest carbon emitters, who
between them account for almost 40 percent of the world's
greenhouse gas emissions, according to the World Resources
Institute think-tank.
Once far apart on climate issues, they agreed in 2014 to
jointly kick-start a transition away from fossil fuels, each at
its own speed and in its own way.
The United States and China "have both determined that it is
our responsibility to take action," Obama said after meeting his
Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the summit.
"Tackling climate change is a shared mission for mankind,"
Xi responded in his own remarks.
Obama said the two countries would work together at the
summit to achieve an agreement that moves toward a low-carbon
global economy this century and "robust" financial support for
developing countries adapting to climate change.
Flying home to Rome on the papal plane after a visit to
Africa, Pope Francis told journalists: "Every year the problems
are getting worse. We are at the limits. If I may use a strong
word I would say that we are at the limits of suicide."
Most scientists say failure to agree on strong measures in
Paris would doom the world to ever-hotter average temperatures,
deadlier storms, more frequent droughts and rising sea levels as
polar ice caps melt.
SMOG OVER CHINA AND INDIA
Facing such alarming projections, the leaders of nations
responsible for about 90 percent of the world's greenhouse gas
emissions have come bearing pledges to reduce their national
carbon output, through different measures at different rates.
As the summit opened in Paris, the capitals of the world's
two most populous nations, China and India, were blanketed in
hazardous, choking smog, with Beijing on an "orange" pollution
alert, the second-highest level.
The deal will mark a momentous step in the often frustrating
quest for global agreement, albeit one that on its own is not
believed to be enough to prevent the earth's temperatures from
rising past a damaging threshold. How and when nations should
review their goals - and then set higher, more ambitious ones -
is another issue to be resolved at the talks.
"The Paris conference is not the finishing line but a new
starting point," Xi said.
The gathering is being held in a sombre city. Security has
been tightened after Islamist militants killed 130 people on
Nov. 13, and Hollande said he could not separate "the fight with
terrorism from the fight against global warming". Leaders must
face both challenges, leaving their children "a world freed of
terror" as well as one "protected from catastrophes", he said.
On the eve of the summit, an estimated 785,000 people around
the world joined the biggest day of climate change activism in
history, telling world leaders there was "No Planet B" in the
fight against global warming.
Signaling their determination to resolve the most
intractable points, senior negotiators sat down on Sunday, a day
earlier than planned, to begin their work.
The last attempt to get a global deal collapsed in chaos and
acrimony in Copenhagen in 2009.
Anxious to avoid a re-run of the Copenhagen disaster, major
powers have tried this time to smooth some of the bumps in the
way of an agreement before they arrive.
The presidents, prime ministers and princes were making
their cameo appearances at the outset of the conference rather
than swooping in at the end.
The old goal of seeking a legally binding international
treaty, certain to be dead on arrival in the
Republican-controlled U.S. Congress, has been replaced by a
system of national pledges to reduce emissions.
Some are presented as best intentions, others as measures
legally enforced by domestic laws and regulations.
WHO WILL PAY?
If a signed deal now appears likely, so too is the prospect
that it will not be enough to prevent the world's average
temperature from rising beyond 2 degrees Celsius (3.6
Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels. That is widely viewed
as a threshold for dangerous and potentially catastrophic
changes in the planet's climate system.
Obama called for an "enduring framework for human progress",
one that would compel countries to steadily ramp up their
carbon-cutting goals and openly track progress against them.
The U.S.-China agreement has been a balm for the main source
of tension that characterised previous talks, in which the
developing world argued that countries which had grown rich by
industrialising on fossil fuels should pay the cost of shifting
all economies to a renewable energy future.
The question of how richer nations can help cover the cost
of switching to cleaner energy sources and offset
climate-related damage must still be resolved,
A handful of the world's richest entrepreneurs, including
Bill Gates, have pledged to double the $10 billion they
collectively spend on clean energy research and development in
the next five years.
"The climate bill has finally come due. Who will pay?" said
Baron Waqa, president of the Pacific island nation Nauru.
