PARIS, Dec 4 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Responding to a
complaint filed by typhoon victims, a Philippines human rights
commission agreed Friday to look into whether large
international fossil fuel companies are violating the human
rights of its citizens by driving climate change.
Holding oil, gas and coal companies responsible for deaths
and financial losses in the Philippines "will be an uphill
climb," admitted Roberto Cadiz, a member of the Commission on
Human Rights of the Philippines.
But he said he felt duty bound to take on the case, both
because losses from extreme weather are mounting so rapidly and
because other efforts to curb climate-changing emissions are
"moving very slowly, if at all", providing the impetus to
explore other avenues.
Cadiz said the commission would launch an inquiry in the
first quarter of 2016.
Activists called the complaint one of a first wave of legal
challenges seeking redress for human right violations from
climate change. It joins a string of recent legal filings, in
countries from Germany to Pakistan to the Netherlands, seeking
to force faster action to address climate change and its
impacts, or claiming damages from energy companies.
"These cases are coming. There are many in the pipeline,"
said Alyssa Johl, a senior attorney at the Washington-based
Center for International Environmental Law.
Legal experts at U.N. negotiations in Paris, which aim to
seal a new global deal next week to curb climate change and deal
with its impacts, compared the fledgling legal push to seek
damages from oil, gas and coal companies to early efforts to
take on tobacco companies over health damage caused by smoking.
Winning compensation could take decades, or ultimately fail,
they admitted. But simply filing suits can put pressure on
fossil fuel companies and potentially drive away investors, they
said.
"Companies fear nothing more than a lawsuit. The best way to
get their attention is to say we have a legal basis for a claim
and we're going to bring a lawsuit," said Gregory Regaignon, a
lawyer and research director of the U.K.-based Business and
Human Rights Resource Center, which looks at the human rights
implications of company action.
The aim is to "reach companies where their assets are," he
said. "That's what they care about most, and how we're going to
reach remedies."
"DIFFICULT - BUT NOT IMPOSSIBLE"
The Philippines complaint, brought with the support of
organisations including Greenpeace Southeast Asia, Amnesty
International and the Union of Concerned Scientists, asks the
country's human rights commission to look at the responsibility
of 50 big investor-owned fossil fuel companies in causing
climate-change related human rights violations.
The companies, including giants Chevron, ExxonMobil, BP,
Royal Dutch Shell and ConocoPhilips, have contributed a large
share of the carbon dioxide and methane emissions now driving
climate change, according to a 2014 study commissioned by the
Climate Justice Programme and Greenpeace International.
"It is only fair and just that the companies that have
extracted and profited the most from fossil fuels account for
the resulting harm and take measures to prevent more harm, to
protect the rights of people in the context of climate change,"
said Zelda Soriano, an attorney with Greenpeace Southeast Asia.
"Yes, it's going to be a difficult investigation, a very
complicated investigation. But the petitioners believe it is
not impossible," she said.
The storm-vulnerable Philippines is widely ranked as one of
the countries most severely impacted by extreme weather driven
by climate change. Typhoon Haiyan, in 2013, killed more than
6,000 people and caused an estimated $13 billion in damage.
Veronica "Derek" Cabe, one of the petitioners in the human
rights commission complaint, said she spent Typhoon Ketsana in
2009 huddling in wet clothes with her 2-year-old niece and other
family members in her home's attic for 12 hours as floods surged
through Manila.
"We saw floating people, floating animals, floating coffins.
We could not do anything, we could not help them. It was like
watching a horror movie and the cruel part is we could not turn
it off," she said.
As such storms become more frequent, "should we just accept
this as a matter of our fate?" the 42-year-old community
organiser asked. "I believe something is wrong that we cannot
live like this forever, that there should be accountability."
Creating a case to bring fossil fuel companies to task for
human rights violations clearly will be an immense challenge for
the Philippines commission - what Soriano described as "a small
human rights agency in a developing country."
But Kumi Naidoo, the executive director of Greenpeace
International, said his organisation had been approached by
foundations and trusts that may be able to provide financial and
capacity support for the effort.
Anna Abad, a climate justice campaigner for Greenpeace
Southeast Asia, called the Philippines complaint a first step
toward justice for those hit by climate-linked disasters in the
country.
"For the longest time since they started their business,
these carbon polluters have been invincible. Nobody has
challenged their social license and their role in climate
change," she said.
"This is one step in a whole legal strategy of making sure
those complicit in climate change are held accountable."
