PARIS Dec 8 The European Union on Tuesday launched an alliance of global mayors, spanning the world from Mexico to India, to deepen emissions cuts that regions have implemented more effectively than national governments, Europe's energy chief said.

The EU is giving 60 million euros ($65 million) to the alliance, which will have offices in Mexico and in Brazil and widens a European Covenant of Mayors.

The European mayors have outstripped Europe's progress in cutting greenhouse gas emissions, reducing carbon by around 28 percent compared with EU-wide cuts of around 23-24 percent versus 1990 levels, the European Commission said.

European Energy Vice President Maros Sefcovic said Europe had received interest from civic leaders from Japan, India, Africa and beyond, who wanted to discuss more sustainable cities.

The aim of the global alliance is to make city mayors pledge goals that are at least as ambitious as around the 85 national plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions submitted to the United Nations as part of this week's effort for a new global climate pact.

