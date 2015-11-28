FRANKFURT Nov 28 Germany's chancellor gave a
qualified welcome on Saturday to China's pledge to tackle rising
temperatures ahead of a global climate conference but she called
for more ambitious goals to cut greenhouse emissions.
In her weekly internet podcast on Saturday, Angela Merkel
also underscored the long-term importance of coal-fired power
for Germany, a country that remains one of the globe's biggest
economies and exporters.
"It is remarkable that China ... has given a timeframe for
reduction of 2030," said Merkel.
"But the proposed targets for reduction will not allow us to
reach the (United Nations) 2 degree goal. That means we need a
follow up process and that, in my view, must be binding."
Merkel's comments come as world leaders prepare to meet for
a summit that seeks to steer the global economy away from
reliance on fossil fuels.
Several scientific studies project that pledges made so far
will - at best - hold the world to temperature rises of anywhere
from 2.7 degrees to 3 or even 3.5 above pre-industrial times by
2100. That is well above an agreed 2-degree UN limit.
China has promised its carbon dioxide emissions will peak by
2030 but has not said how high they will rise before then.
In her podcast, Merkel underscored the continued importance
of coal power for Germany. "We never promised to leave coal
behind us in 2020. It stays an important pillar for a longer
time," she said.
She said that the industrialised countries could develop
energy technology that could be used by developing countries.
Opening the summit near Paris on Nov. 30, heads of
government from big carbon burning countries such as U.S.
President Barack Obama and China's Xi Jinping will seek common
cause with leaders from the smallest emitters in Africa.
(Reporting By John O'Donnell Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)