By Megan Rowling
BONN, Germany, Oct 20 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
G overnments have begun negotiating on an updated draft of a
global climate change deal that was released on Tuesday at the
latest round of U.N. talks in Bonn, amid relief that new
additions had not seen the text balloon.
Developing countries voiced anger at the beginning of the
talks on Monday that a slimmed-down 20-page version of the text,
created by the chairs of the negotiations, had not included key
proposals on issues like helping people deal with the impacts of
climate change and financing their protection.
In response, all countries were permitted to insert
"must-have items".
The resulting new text is 34 pages long, and was described
by climate experts as "manageable".
"Fears (it) would expand out of control were laid to rest,"
said Nozipho Joyce Mxakato-Diseko, South Africa's delegate, who
speaks on behalf of a key group of more than 130 developing
nations and China.
Laurence Tubiana, France's ambassador for the U.N. climate
talks, told journalists developing countries had shown a
"remarkable" ability in pressing for their demands to be heard.
"They are totally able to defend themselves," she said.
Daniel Reifsnyder, co-chair of the talks, said the new text
was now the "starting point of the negotiation" aimed at
producing a binding agreement to curb global warming.
That deal is due to be finalised by more than 190 nations at
a U.N. conference in Paris starting on Nov. 30.
French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius told negotiators in
Bonn there was a need for confidence, transparency and a sense
of urgency at the talks this week to ensure success in Paris.
"I am sure that a series of improvements will be brought to
ensure the text is balanced and ambitious," and can be used as a
starting point for the Paris summit, he added.
He said he hoped the Bonn discussions would settle some
important issues and identify some key political questions
remaining open.
Peter Betts, lead negotiator for the European Union, said
the new draft text was a "useful tool" but there was a long way
to go before countries could agree on which elements should be
part of the deal, and how to fit them together.
Seven smaller groups have begun discussing different
sections of the draft agreement covering emissions reductions,
climate finance, and adapting to extreme weather and rising
seas, among other issues.
Some countries said they would use those sessions to try to
reintroduce certain proposals, as they were unhappy not all
their suggestions from Monday had been included.
OBSERVERS LOCKED OUT
Civil society groups were furious they would not be allowed
to attend those "spin-off" group meetings - a stance backed by
Japan and the co-chairs, and opposed by Malaysia and others.
But in general, the mood in Bonn was that the new text now
reflected a broader range of views from both developed and
developing countries.
Mohamed Adow, senior climate change adviser with development
charity Christian Aid, said a delicate balance had been struck
in crafting a fair premise for negotiations, opening the way to
defining clear options for ministers to grapple with in Paris.
He welcomed the reintroduction of a developing-world
proposal on dealing with the losses and damage caused by
unavoidable climate impacts; another linking adaptation needs
with the level of temperature rises; and a long-term goal to
decarbonise the global economy over the course of this century.
"Given the drama yesterday ... I am pleased to say we're far
ahead into the process in terms of actually having a solid draft
text that will be the basis for negotiation," Adow said. "We can
now get on with the job at hand."
Talks co-chair Reifsnyder said a further revised version of
the draft deal would be produced at the end of Friday, when the
Bonn talks close.
