* Dutch on track to miss 2020 goals on renewable energy,
emissions
* Coal-fired power plants costing 5.5 billion euros could be
shut
* Government divided over proposed closure of plants
* Only 5.6 percent of Dutch energy comes from renewable
sources
By Toby Sterling
AMSTERDAM, Nov. 24 With the Netherlands on track
to miss its climate goals for 2020, the Dutch government is
coming under pressure to order the closure of the nation's coal
plants.
A group of 64 climate scientists on Monday called for the
shuttering of all 11 plants, including three that came online
this year and cost 5.5 billion euros ($5.85 billion).
Dutch coal use is at a record high in 2015 and it supplies
up to a third of the country's electricity needs.
"It's high time the Netherlands finally sends a clear signal
on sustainability," the scientists wrote in an open letter. "It
will put an end to the paradox that one of the countries that
has the most to lose from climate change is doing the least
about it."
Two-thirds of the country's 17 million population lives
below sea level and would be vulnerable to rising sea levels in
a warming world.
The new coal plants were built during a period of economic
stagnation as the government slashed subsidies for renewable
energy and looked to cheap sources, including relatively
efficient coal plants and plants powered by gas from the
Groningen field, Europe's largest.
Parliament is due to debate with Prime Minister Mark Rutte
strategy for the U.N. climate summit that starts in Paris on
Monday and a majority is now backing the scientists' call.
Rutte's conservative VVD Party opposes the idea while its
junior coalition partner Labour has endorsed it.
MISSING TARGETS
Just 5.6 percent of Dutch energy came from renewable sources
in 2014, according to an annual energy review published in
October, and the country will miss a "binding" 2020 target of 14
percent.
The Netherlands' target was set below the European
Union-wide renewables target for 2020 of 20 percent, a
concession granted due to the relatively large Dutch industrial
base, centred around the port of Rotterdam. Neighbouring
Germany, with a similar profile, reached 30 percent from
renewables in 2014.
In June, a court found the Dutch government had also fallen
behind on its goals under the Kyoto protocol on CO2 emissions
and ordered it to cut output by 25 percent from 1990 levels by
2020 -- a more ambitious target than the 17 percent Rutte's
government had been following.
Several studies have attributed the Dutch shortfall to
erratic subsidy policies in 2006-2013 and a lack of spending on
renewables.
Donald Pols of the Energy Research Centre of the Netherlands
said: "It was not only a decision about what it would cost the
Netherlands, but a lack of belief in how quickly the (renewable
energy) sector would develop."
The scientists calling for coal plants to be shuttered
calculate that the generation capacity lost could be replaced
with slack capacity at natural gas plants, some of which have
been moth-balled in the face of competition from cheap coal. The
difference in carbon dioxide emissions would be enough that the
Netherlands could meet its 2020 emission targets, they wrote.
Britain last week said it would close its coal plants by
2025.
Andre Bosman, a member of parliament for the VVD party, said
the government should shutter only the 5 oldest coal plants,
having annouced plans to increase renewables spending by 4.5
billion euros in 2016, for a total of 8 billion euros, in a bid
to get back on track.
The three newest coal plants are owned by E.ON and
RWE Energy of Germany and France's EDF and
have a combined capacity of 3.4 gigawatts. Shutting them would
likely lead to damages claims.
E.ON spokesman Edwin Kotylak said: "CO2 emissions would fall
in the Netherlands, true, but we would need to import
electricity from Germany which is generated from brown coal.
Overall, emissions would rise as a result.
"You're shifting the emissions elsewhere, but global warming
is a global problem."
(Editing by Anthony Deutsch and Janet Lawrence)