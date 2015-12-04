Dec 4 New York State's pension fund launched a
$2 billion low-carbon index which will exclude or reduce
investment in high-emitting industries such as coal mining, the
State Comptroller said on Friday.
Launching the scheme from the global climate summit in Paris
Thomas P. DiNapoli said: "Low-carbon, sustainable investments
are key to our future ...and this expansion of our commitment
offers a sensible solution that will protect the Fund's (New
York Common Retirement Fund) investments."
The low-emissions index was created in partnership with
Goldman Sachs Asset Management.
As well as the low emission index, DiNapoli is committing an
additional $1.5 billion to the Funds Sustainable Investment
Program, taking its total commitment to sustainable investments
to more than $5 billion.
New York has the third-largest pension fund in the United
States, with net assets of $184.5 billion held in trust as of
end-March 2015, according to the Office of the State
Comptroller's website.
(Reporting by Susanna Twidale; editing by Jason Neely)