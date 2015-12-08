* Project would double Germany's Russian gas intake capacity
* EU has urged diversification away from Russian energy
imports
* Group of nations wrote letter in Nov to voice concerns
By Barbara Lewis
PARIS, Dec 8 The European Union's energy chief
said on Tuesday he was working on a response to a letter from a
group of EU nations opposed to Germany's plan to boost its
intake of Russian natural gas.
"We are preparing the answer," European Energy Vice
President Maros Sefcovic said.
He said he was in contact with the German regulator and had
appointed experts within the European Commission to analyse
legal and technical aspects of Nord Stream 2, a plan to build a
second twin subsea gas pipeline from Russia to Germany.
Following Russia's annexation of Crimea, the EU has urged
the bloc to take measures to safeguard its energy security by
reducing its reliance on Russian energy imports.
For that reason the idea of doubling Germany's Russian gas
intake capacity has prompted some governments to complain,
especially after the EU objected to a plan to build a new gas
export pipeline from Russia to southern Europe via the Black Sea
and Bulgaria.
A group of Baltic and Eastern European nations wrote to
Sefcovic in November to voice their concerns and asking for the
issue to be raised in high-level talks.
EU officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said they
expected it would be discussed at an EU summit at the end of
next week.
Russian gas exporter Gazprom supplies roughly a
third of the gas used in the EU, almost half of which crosses
Ukraine, a route which Russia is looking to bypass.
"For the European Commission we will always seek the
solutions that allow (energy) security for all member states,"
Sefcovic said.
There are also EU concerns regarding the long-term pricing
of Russian gas.
Sefcovic said he could not make a categorical statement on
pricing because circumstances varied, but said the Commission
expects more liquidity and spot pricing in the market as volumes
of liquefied natural gas (LNG) rise.
