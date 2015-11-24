(Adds comments by U.S. climate negotiator Todd Stern)
By Valerie Volcovici
WASHINGTON Nov 24 U.S. President Barack Obama
will meet China's president and India's prime minister on the
first day of the Paris climate talks on Nov. 30 to give momentum
to the two-week U.N. negotiations, White House officials said on
Tuesday.
Obama's meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the start of the two-week
climate summit "send a strong message to the world about their
strong commitment to climate change," White House Deputy
National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes said.
Nearly 140 world leaders have confirmed their attendance at
the opening day of the U.N. Climate Change conference that runs
until Dec. 11, even after the Nov. 13 attacks by Islamic State
militants rattled the host city.
Rhodes said Obama is likely to pay tribute to the people of
Paris during his trip, and said he and other world leaders will
attend the talks as a "clear sign of strength and resilience in
the face of terrorism."
Paul Bodnar, senior director for energy and climate change
at the White House National Security Council, said Obama's
meetings with Xi and Modi are not meant to yield announcements
but to consult on key negotiations issues.
"These two countries are two of our most important partners
in dealing with global climate change," he said.
Obama will also meet with French President Francois
Hollande, as well as with leaders of island nations such as the
Seychelles and Marshall Islands that are threatened by rising
sea levels.
Bodnar said the fact that over 170 countries have put
forward targets and strategies to curb their greenhouse gas
emissions post-2020 shows "unprecedented progress" that will
"significantly bend down the global emissions curve."
But those targets and action plans would only hold the
global temperature rise by the end of the century to around 2.7
degrees Celsius (4.9 Fahrenheits), he said, still well above the
1.5 C to 2 C (2.7 F to 3.6 F) degrees scientists recommend.
Earlier on Tuesday, U.S. lead climate talks negotiator Todd
Stern said a Paris agreement should build in a review process
that lets countries re-assess their targets every five years to
put the world closer to a 2-degree (3.6 F) target.
Stern told reporters he is confident the Paris talks will
yield a strong international agreement.
"We are riding on the wave of those 170 targets that have
been submitted," Stern said.
"The stars are more aligned right now to reach agreement
than I have ever seen them - than I have ever seen happen
before."
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici and Jeff Mason; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama and Sandra Maler)