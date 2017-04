(This story is wrong and is withdrawn. The tweet was not sent by President Obama)

WASHINGTON Dec 12 The story on Obama making a comment on the climate accord on Twitter is wrong and is withdrawn. The tweet was not sent by President Obama, but by staff at Organizing for Action under the handle @BarackObama. STORY_NUMBER: L1N1410H3 STORY_DATE: 12/12/2015 STORY_TIME: 1908 GMT (Washington newsroom)