PARIS Dec 1 U.S. President Barack Obama said on
Tuesday the world needs an enduring framework for addressing
climate change and that he would seek an agreement that would
boost economies as well as help the planet's environment.
A strong climate pact would send a signal to researchers and
investors that change is necessary and will spur energy
innovation, Obama said at a news conference at the U.N. global
climate summit in Paris.
Obama said he expected the United States could uphold its
climate commitments to help other countries meet their energy
goals.
"We still need a Paris agreement," Obama said. "So my main
focus is making sure that the United States is a leader in
bringing a successful agreement home."
Obama said rising seas and warming climates could be drain
on economic resources.
"This is an economic and security imperative that we have to
tackle now," he said.
