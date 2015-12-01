PARIS Dec 1 U.S. President Barack Obama said on
Tuesday the world needs an enduring framework for addressing
climate change and that he would seek an agreement that would
boost economies as well as help the planet's environment.
"If we let the world keep warming as fast as it is and sea
levels rising as fast as they are and weather patterns keep
shifting in more unexpected ways, then before long we are going
to have to devote more and more and more of our economic
resources not to growing opportunity for our people but to
adapting to the various consequences of the changing climate,"
he said at a press conference.
"This is an economic and security imperative that we have to
tackle now."
