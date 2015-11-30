PARIS Nov 30 U.S. President Barack Obama and
Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping pledged on Monday to work
together to drive forward a climate change agreement at
international talks in Paris.
Ahead of a bilateral meeting with Xi, Obama said the
leadership of the two countries was critical in pushing
participating countries to cut emissions.
More than 150 world leaders arrived at United Nations
climate change talks in Paris armed with promises and
accompanied by high expectations as they look to hold back the
Earth's rising temperatures.
