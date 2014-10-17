(For other news from the Reuters Global Climate Change Summit,
By Valerie Volcovici and Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON Oct 17 A day before President Barack
Obama addressed the United Nations to declare the nation is
"stepping up to the plate" to tackle climate change, nearly
400,000 protesters jammed New York City streets in a climate
change march. Many held signs calling for an end to fracking.
Environmental activists see the U.S. natural gas and oil
production boom, spurred by fracking, as a major contributor to
global warming. Obama has lauded the country's shale boom as an
economic boon and a geopolitical lever.
But Obama administration officials told the Reuters Global
Climate Change Summit this week that the United States can be an
energy superpower and still provide global leadership on
climate.
"Whatever you do, you have people who are going to drive
their cars," said Jonathan Pershing, the Energy Department's
deputy assistant secretary for climate change policy. "You have
people who want to heat their homes and you're not going to turn
those things off."
Since it is impossible to immediately stop all use of fossil
fuels use, the administration has focused on developing the
country's energy resources while also moving toward a
lower-carbon economy, he said.
The White House's goal is to "make that transition work in a
way that maintains reliability and reduces emissions," Pershing
said.
U.S. oil and gas production has soared as drilling
techniques including hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, unlocked
access to massive shale reserves.
Surging shale output has put the United States on track to
pass Russia and Saudi Arabia as the world's largest producer of
crude oil and to become a major exporter of natural gas.
The Environmental Protection Agency is working to cut carbon
emissions from the country's largest source, power plants.
Still, green groups warn that those gains could vanish without
reductions in methane emissions from oil and gas production.
Environmentalists have urged the EPA to issue mandatory
curbs on the industry's emissions of the potent greenhouse gas.
"We don't want to see the continuation of the high levels of
(methane) leakage that erode the benefit of the power plant
standard," David Doniger, director of the climate and clean air
program for the Natural Resources Defense Council, said last
month after a coalition of green groups sent a letter to the
White House calling for federal methane standards.
Shaun Donovan, director of the White House's Office of
Management and Budget, said methane is now a "significant
focus" of the administration.
"We are looking very, very closely at this issue and
studying it in detail," Donovan said at the summit, held at
Reuters' offices in Washington.
Janet McCabe, acting assistant administrator for air and
radiation at the EPA, who would oversee any potential rule
making on methane, said the agency expects to release
recommendations later this fall.
She did not say whether the agency is leaning toward a
voluntary or regulatory approach, but expressed confidence that
the government and the gas industry would be able to bring
methane leaks under control.
"EPA is convinced that development of natural gas can and
should be done in a way that's safe and captures to a
significant degree methane emissions," said McCabe.
