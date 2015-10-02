MANILA Oct 2 The Philippines aims to cut its
carbon emissions by 70 percent by 2030 but only if it gets
financial and technical help to meet that target at
international climate change talks this year, a presidential
aide said on Friday.
Countries have submitted plans to limit greenhouse gases
this week, in advance of a summit in Paris in December at which
negotiators will try to clinch a climate accord.
The plans submitted by 140 nations would go some way towards
tackling climate change, but not enough to prevent the planet
from warming by well over 2 degrees Celsius compared with
pre-industrial times, experts say.
"The Philippines is committed to reduce its carbon emissions
by 70 percent by 2030, which will come from the energy,
transport, waste, forestry and industry sectors," presidential
spokesman Herminio Coloma said in a statement.
"These reductions in emissions are conditional and will be
pursued if sufficient financial resources, technology
development and transfer, and capacity building will be made
available to the Philippines after the Paris climate talks."
The Philippines has been identified as among the most
vulnerable countries to the impact of climate change, Coloma
said, citing a 2013 typhoon that killed more than 7,000 people.
Scientists say global warming needs to be limited to 2
degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) to avoid devastating
droughts and rising sea levels.
