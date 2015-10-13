WARSAW Oct 13 The likely winner of Poland's Oct. 25 parliamentary election called on Tuesday for a renegotiation of a climate deal agreed last year by the European Union, saying the country needed more coal-based power stations.

The European Union agreed last year, after marathon negotiations, to cut greenhouse gases by 40 percent by 2030, pitting heavy industry against green business.

The emissions goal is also the basis of the EU position for the Paris climate change talks that start on Nov. 30. There is still some scope for discussion on how to achieve the emissions goal, but Poland is likely to meet stiff resistance from its EU partners if it attempts to reopen the climate deal.

Poland, whose economy depends on highly polluting coal, has long opposed EU initiatives to curb carbon emissions, but the conservative main opposition Law and Justice (PiS) party, tipped to win the election, says it will take a much tougher stance if it gains power.

"The demand for electricity, if our economy develops fast, should increase at double the pace, so there should be many more power plants," PiS leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski said at a televised briefing in the town of Konin, home to a lignite coal-fuelled power station owned by ZE PAK.

"We have to fight for this in the European Union. As to the climate package renegotiation is needed. We should not have agreed to that, it could have been vetoed," Kaczynski said.

The party's energy point man Piotr Naimski told Reuters in August he hoped that any United Nations' climate deal to emerge later this year would be non-binding, which would enable Warsaw to renegotiate the current EU emissions laws. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Additional reporting by Alastair Macdonald in Brussels; Editing by Gareth Jones)