By Valerie Volcovici
NEW YORK Oct 16 Tackling carbon emissions in
U.S. commercial buildings will require a range of everyday
measures, not technology, as a solution, said an executive at
CBRE, the world's largest commercial real estate
services company.
Since most buildings are currently being operated less
efficiently than when they were built, changing day-to-day
operations plays a big role in addressing inefficient energy
use, David Pogue, global director of corporate responsibility,
said in at interview at Reuters Global Climate Change Summit.
CBRE manages more than 3.5 billion square feet of space
globally.
Residential and commercial buildings account for almost 39
percent of total U.S. energy consumption and 38 percent of U.S.
carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, according to the Department of
Energy.
But Pogue said it is difficult to target emissions from
buildings as a monolithic sector, because it is fragmented by
nature, with a variety of different building owners and
tenants.
"We are looking for this silver bullet - this one thing we
could just do - but we can't," said Pogue.
"What we can do is to go back and evaluate where you are,
benchmark the building, get it back to original design
specifications and work with the tenant base."
Unlike places such as Shanghai and Dubai, where there is a
rush of construction of state-of-the-art, energy efficient
buildings, the bulk of building stock in the United States is
older.
In the United States, Pogue said, the expectation 10 years
ago had been that replacing the existing building stock with new
green-oriented buildings would make a major dent in commercial
and residential emissions.
After the economic downturn, he said, the rate of replacing
old building stock with new, greener buildings fell to 0.6
percent per year from 2 percent.
"What was going to be the panacea to this was that we were
going to build our way out of it," Pogue said. "We need to turn
our focus on existing building stock."
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)