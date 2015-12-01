* Bank to invest $12 billion in energy within five years
* Only 32 percent in sub-Saharan Africa have electricity
* Project will work with others to boost investment
* Plan to skip carbon-intensive growth for renewables
By Bate Felix
PARIS, Dec 1 Akinwumi Adesina, head of the
African Development Bank (AfDB), has a bold vision for
electrifying a continent where two-thirds of people lack access
to power, and getting there by skipping carbon-intensive growth
in favour of renewable energy.
At U.N. climate change talks in Paris on Tuesday, Adesina
said the initiative would boost renewable energy output in
Africa by nearly tenfold to 300 gigawatt (GW) by 2030.
"Africa is simply tired of being in the dark," Adesina said
to a cheering crowd at the African Pavilion at the summit in
Paris for the launch of the African Renewable Energy Initiative.
Adesina, a bow-tie wearing former Nigerian agriculture
minister who took over the helm of the development bank in
September, said the project, backed by the 54-nation African
Union, could attain its objectives through five critical
elements that will fast-track the project.
The bank, which will act as a trustee of the initiative,
will invest $12 billion in energy projects across the continent
over the next five years, which will leverage about $40 to $50
billion from the private sector, he said.
The bank would also work with other power initiatives on the
continent such as U.S. President Barack Obama's $7-billion plan
to "Power Africa", projects by the European Union, Britain and
others to raise their levels of investments in the energy
sector.
On Tuesday, after meeting several African heads of state,
French President Francois Hollande announced plans to spend
billions of euros in renewable energy and environmental projects
across Africa over the next five years.
The bank will also work with African countries to increase
the share of their GDP that goes to the energy sector from 0.49
percent to about 3.5 percent, raising over $50 billion for
energy projects.
The countries also have to carry out fundamental reforms of
the energy sector, their utilities and the pricing of energy to
ensure subsidies on fossil fuels are diverted to renewables.
"There is no shortage of (private sector) money to come to
energy in Africa, but we have to get the policy and regulatory
environment correct," he said.
The initiative goes to the heart of an issue under
discussion at the climate talks -- how to convince developing
nations to leapfrog the cheap, carbon-intensive energy sources
like coal that powered the industrial revolution and move
directly to the low-emissions sources that many see as critical
to slowing global warming.
Although Africa has renewable power options that include
hydro, solar, wind, geothermal and biomass, about 640 million
people or about 68 percent of the population lack access to
electricity.
Only about 35 GW of power in Africa now comes from renewable
sources of total installed electricity capacity of about 160 GW.
"Our sunshine should do more than nourish crops, it must
light up homes. Our massive water resources ... should power
homes and industries. Potential is important but homes and
industries cannot be powered by potential," he said.
(Editing by Janet Lawrence)