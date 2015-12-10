PARIS, Dec 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Rights experts
urged ministers at U.N. climate talks to put respect for human
rights back into the binding section of a draft new global deal
to tackle global warming, after it was removed from the latest
version released on Thursday evening.
French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius is hoping to have the
final text ready on Friday, and key issues remain open, with
talks likely to carry on through the night.
Human rights organisations, aid agencies and
climate-impacted people were disappointed to find an earlier
binding proposal that said a Paris agreement should be
implemented "on the basis of respect for human rights" had been
thrown out.
"We would certainly think human rights is not something that
should be dropped," said Benjamin Schachter of the Office of the
U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights. "There still is time to
bring this language back."
There has been concern during the two-week talks in Paris
that some states - including Saudi Arabia, Norway and the United
States - have been trying to weaken the presence of human rights
in the climate deal.
The removal of the reference was a particular affront
because of its timing, campaigners said.
"Incredibly, references to human rights have been stripped
from the body of this U.N. agreement on the very day that people
around the world mark Human Rights Day," said Friends of the
Earth International climate justice coordinator Sara Shaw.
On Thursday morning, U.N. experts said human rights are
already being violated by climate change impacts, including more
extreme weather and rising seas, as well as solutions.
A report from the U.N. Environment Programme said the
environmental impacts of climate change pose a threat to human
rights, including the rights to health, food, water and adequate
housing.
Ursula Rakova of the Cartaret islands in the Pacific, a
community leader who has been trying to relocate some of her
people threatened by rising seas to Bougainville, said she was
"very angry this agreement does not protect our rights".
"Looking at this (text), it doesn't give us any hope. It
means business as usual. Climate change impacts violate our
rights," she added.
International aid group Oxfam described the loss of the
binding human rights language as "extremely disappointing",
noting it followed the earlier loss of references to gender
equality and a just transition to a clean economy.
The non-binding introduction to the latest version of the
text acknowledges that climate change is "a common concern to
humankind". It says countries should "promote, respect and take
into account their respective obligations on human rights" when
developing policies and taking action to address climate change.
But this does not satisfy human rights officials or
campaigners.
"The language in the preamble is merely aspirational. It
doesn't require (governments) to do anything," said Alyssa Johl
of the Center for International Environmental Law. "This means
it's not a priority issue for them."
Joni Pegram, climate change policy advisor with the U.N.
children's agency Unicef UK, said combating climate change and
helping communities adapt should be about ensuring the rights of
children, particularly the poorest, and other vulnerable groups,
including migrants, indigenous peoples and women.
"World leaders talk of securing a deal that will protect the
planet for children and future generations, but what they are
proposing suggests that these are nothing more than warm words,"
she said.
