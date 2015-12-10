* French minister must judge moment when climate deal is
reached
* Standard of "consensus" is both vague and powerful
* Objections of small group meant last summit ended in
failure
By Alister Doyle
PARIS, Dec 10 To conclude a landmark global
climate agreement expected to set off a trillion-dollar overhaul
of the world's high-carbon energy system, there will be no vote,
no show of hands, no acclamation.
Instead, the weighty task of officially sealing four years
of global negotiations falls to the somewhat subjective judgment
of French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius, who will call time on
talks as soon as he believes 195 nations have finally reached a
"consensus" on how to stop the world from warming.
Unusually, this method of agreement is stipulated for U.N.
climate treaties, rather than a majority vote or unanimity, even
though it is never actually defined.
Until 2009, U.N. climate conferences followed the procedures
of the U.N. General Assembly, which state that a consensus is
reached when all members "agree to adopt the draft resolution
without taking a vote". In other words, the absence of objection
is taken as agreement.
But that year the Copenhagen climate summit dramatically
ended in failure when objections by a small group of countries
managed to block a deal.
It will now fall to Fabius to decide whether to follow that
approach or a more flexible interpretation of consensus, used in
more recent climate negotiations, that has succeeded in
overruling minority objectors.
It is a decision he will probably have to make while
presiding over a vast hall with hundreds of exhausted delegates.
In Copenhagen, the final session was uproarious - at one point,
Sudan's delegate said rich nations' climate policies were as
deadly as the Holocaust for Africa.
ENTER MEXICO
If Fabius's job is just a little bit easier, he can thank
former Mexican president Felipe Calderon, who was determined to
avoid the failures of Copenhagen when his country hosted the
following year's talks in Cancun.
Calderon telephoned the left-wing Latin American leaders who
had thwarted a deal in Copenhagen to enlist them for an
agreement that would set a goal of limiting rising world
temperatures. Bolivian President Evo Morales was the only one to
refuse, he said.
But the president had a team of legal experts who were
studying the laws of the United Nations to understand whether a
majority vote was adequate to seal a global pact.
"We found that, in case of doubt, the presidency has the
right and the duty of interpretation," he told Reuters.
It remained unclear which nations, or how many, could be
ignored, but in Cancun, his foreign minister Patricia Espinosa
banged down her gavel over the vociferous objections of Bolivia,
which said the deal on offer was too weak to protect "Mother
Earth".
"Patricia Espinosa, with a stroke of the gavel, changed the
political norm from 'everybody' to 'almost everybody'," said
Robert Stavins, director of Harvard University's Environmental
Economics Program.
In 2012, conference host Qatar went a step further by
overruling Russia's objections to a deal linked to extending the
1997 Kyoto Protocol - even though Moscow's delegate was waving
his hands at the time trying to get the chair's attention.
Ignoring Russia was far more drastic than ignoring Bolivia.
Even so, neither Russia nor Bolivia has formally challenged the
legal basis of the decisions in the courts.
Would Fabius go that far? A French Foreign Ministry official
declined comment, referring questions to the rules of the United
Nations.
Reaching consensus does not anyway mean that an agreement in
Paris will enter into force, because the bigger hurdle is often
getting it adopted in national law.
Even before the Paris talks had started, most officials had
given up any effort to craft a legally binding treaty, which the
U.S. Congress would almost certainly refuse to ratify.
Some countries have in the past proposed that majority
voting at climate conferences would be simpler - but this alarms
some of the most powerful participants, including the United
States and China, which fear being outvoted.
They are probably safe; changing the rules would require a
consensus.
(Additional reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; editing by Jonathan
Leff and Kevin Liffey)