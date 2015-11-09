BARCELONA, Nov 9 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Even if the
world succeeds in meeting a goal to limit global warming to 2
degrees Celsius (3.6 F), rising seas would still submerge land
that is home to some 280 million people around the planet,
researchers said on Monday.
But if U.N. talks fail to reach a new deal to slow climate
change and it continues at today's rate, the number of people
living on threatened land would jump to 627 million as global
temperature rise hits 4 degrees Celsius, said a report issued by
climate science research group Climate Central.
Some 155 countries have promised cuts in their national
greenhouse gas emissions as part of a climate deal due to be
agreed at a Paris summit in December. But those reductions still
add up to global warming of between 3 and 3.5 degrees Celsius,
the United Nations Environment Programme said last week.
At 3 degrees, median sea-level rise of 6.4 metres (21 feet)
would affect some 432 million people living below that level,
the Climate Central report said.
"The outcome at Paris can point us toward losing countless
great coastal cities and monuments around the world, unending
migration and destabilisation, or toward preserving much more of
our global heritage, and a more stable future," Benjamin
Strauss, Climate Central's vice president for sea level rise and
climate impacts, said in a statement.
China, the world's leading carbon emitter, has the highest
number of people at coastal risk, with 145 million people living
on land ultimately threatened by rising seas under warming of 4
degrees Celsius.
India is next with 55 million, followed by Bangladesh,
Vietnam, Indonesia and Japan.
The Unites States is the most threatened nation outside
Asia, with roughly 25 million people on implicated land.
Limiting global warming to 2 degrees Celsius would cut
exposure by more than half in the United States, China and
India, the world's top three carbon emitters, as well as in many
other nations, Climate Central said.
The predictions are based on projected sea-level rise that
would be locked in by different emissions scenarios this century
- but the actual change in sea levels is expected to play out
over a longer period, likely centuries, Climate Central said.
Mega-cities with the largest at-risk populations include
Shanghai, Hong Kong, Calcutta, Mumbai, Dhaka, Jakarta and Hanoi.
Nearly one quarter of New York City residents live on land
rising seas could submerge under a business-as-usual scenario.
"Sea-level rise is nothing to be afraid of, because it is
slow, but it is something to be worried about, because it is
consuming our land, including the cities in which we create our
future heritage today," said Anders Levermann of the Potsdam
Institute for Climate Impact Research in Germany.
Climate Central offers an online mapping platform
(choices.climatecentral.org) into which users can type a coastal
city name or postal code worldwide, and compare the potential
local consequences of different warming or emissions scenarios.
