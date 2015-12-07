TEL AVIV Dec 7 The risk of sovereign credit
downgrades rises by 20 percent when factoring in damage from the
kind of severe tropical storms and floods that climate change is
likely to bring, a senior official at Standard & Poor's said on
Monday.
"Climate change could play a factor in sovereign ratings and
it might lead to downgrades in the future," said Moritz Kraemer,
global chief ratings officer for sovereign ratings at S&P.
Along with data from global re-insurer Swiss Re, Kraemer
said S&P has examined the potential impact of extreme weather on
the ratings of 38 countries through 2050 ahead of the Paris
summit on climate change.
Scientists say that, while no single weather event can be
attributed to global warming, the steady rise in the Earth's
surface temperature means extreme events will, on average,
become more frequent and more severe.
Kraemer noted that the impact on ratings in emerging and
developing economies - particularly in South America, the
Caribbean, Africa, and in India and China - was more significant
than in advanced economies, where damage from a so-called
1-in-250-years storm would be less.
Such a storm, he said, would send ratings of countries such
as the Bahamas and Barbados down as much as five notches. That
compares to 0.04 of a notch for advanced countries, on average.
Additionally, many of the countries most vulnerable to
extreme weather are already at much greater risk of downgrade,
meaning that a 20 percent increase in that risk is more dramatic
for them than for developed countries.
"Having better insurance will help, but it won't offset the
damage or negative consequences for ratings due to climate
change," Kraemer said.
He noted that S&P had in the past downgraded one country -
Grenada - due to a natural disaster, after Hurricane Ivan
damaged 90 percent of homes there in 2004.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Kevin Liffey)