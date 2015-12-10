* Satellite monitoring could verify national emissions
* U.S., Japan working on CO2, forest measurement technology
* China says hampered by U.S. trade restrictions
* Climate activists push for better on-the-ground monitoring
By Barbara Lewis, Richard Valdmanis and David Stanway
PARIS, Dec 10 Scientists from the United States,
Japan, and China are racing to perfect satellite technology that
could one day measure greenhouse gas emissions from space,
potentially transforming the winner into the world's first
climate cop.
Monitoring a single country's net emissions from above could
not only become an important tool to establish whether it had
met its promises to slow global warming, a point of contention
at climate talks in Paris, but also help emitters to pinpoint
the sources of greenhouse gases more quickly and cheaply.
"The real success of a deal here fundamentally revolves
around whether we can see emissions and their removals," said
John-O Niles, director of the U.S.-based Carbon Institute, which
studies methods of carbon dioxide (CO2) measurement.
"We know satellite technology is evolving so that there is
an increasing ability to actually tell whether countries are
telling the truth."
Most estimates of greenhouse gas emissions are now based on
calculations of energy use and other proxy data, rather than
on-the-ground measurements, leaving a huge margin of error when
nations submit their figures to the United Nations.
While space-based measurement is unlikely to be mentioned in
any deal agreed by the nearly 200 countries negotiating in
Paris, the European Union is leading a push for a universal
system of measuring, reporting and verifying emissions data.
CHINA PUZZLE
European and Japanese satellites have been monitoring
overall carbon concentrations in the atmosphere since 2002, but
calculating emissions at a national or local level is far
harder.
For example, the margin of error for China, presumed to be
the world's top carbon polluter, is greater than the entire
carbon footprint of Europe, according to experts.
Earlier this year, new data showed that China had consumed
substantially more coal in 2014 than earlier reported, causing
big revisions to carbon calculations. An earlier
report showed its carbon output between 2000 and 2013 was about
3 billion tonnes less than previously estimated.
China announced plans ahead of the Paris talks to launch its
first emissions-monitoring satellites next year. But it says
trade restrictions are hampering cooperation.
"NASA and Japan are sharing the best sensors, but not
China," said Yi Liu, a lead scientist in China's effort. "This
is a problem. We need to work together to make this work."
RED AND ORANGE BLOBS
The U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration
(NASA), launched its first satellite to measure atmospheric CO2
in July last year.
The challenge now is to convert the images - which pick up
carbon concentrations in the form of yellow, orange, and red
blobs - into emissions data, said Steven Pawson, chief of the
Global Modelling and Assimilation Office at NASA's Goddard Space
Flight Center.
"What we can measure right now is the total column of CO2 in
the atmosphere," he said. "The current technology is not strong
enough to give absolute values, but if there were a gross
misrepresentation (of one country's emissions), it would be
quite possible to see."
NASA scientist Lesley Ott said that the satellite, named
OCO-2, also showed there was potential to zoom into urban areas
to record carbon pollution. A new device with that capability,
OCO-3, has been developed for use on the International Space
Station, but has been delayed by budget constraints, she said.
Scientists are also struggling to measure changes in forests
that absorb CO2, a key part of the calculation for net
emissions, from space. Trees bind carbon while they are growing,
but stop once they are mature.
Masanobu Shimada, a researcher at the Japanese Aerospace
Exploration Agency JAXA, is working on distinguishing between
the two on a global scale.
"We can get an idea about biomass from the shading of its
images," he said. But for now, the imagery is too fuzzy for
certainty.
DOWN TO EARTH
Back on earth, climate activists hope a Paris deal will
include helping poor countries to measure their own net carbon
emissions on the ground, a process that can be difficult and
costly.
Michael Gillenwater, of the not-for-profit Greenhouse Gas
Management Institute, said that kind of monitoring was better
suited than satellites to pinpointing the source of emissions.
"We need to know where emissions are coming from - which
factory, what process," he said.
But calculating net emissions at a single poultry farm in
China, for example, requires a 54-page, U.N.-certified rulebook
that factors in everything from the amount of methane removed
from the chicken manure to local temperatures and animal weight
to come up with a figure.
At some point, that kind of detailed analysis may also be
possible from space.
A Canadian satellite company called GHGSat has launched a
small-scale effort to do exactly that. Its nanosatellite,
nicknamed CLAIRE, will launch in April aiming to provide a way
for energy producers to measure their carbon footprint.
