OSLO Nov 25 Government negotiators at a U.N.
climate conference in Paris will meet on Sunday, a day earlier
than planned, to let them get down to work before world leaders
arrive for a summit on Monday.
The U.N. Climate Secretariat said on Wednesday that senior
officials from almost 200 nations would meet in the conference
hall on the outskirts of Paris on Nov. 29 at 1600 GMT.
Until now, they had been due to meet for the first time only
after about 140 world leaders including U.S. President Barack
Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping attended on Monday to
give speeches of encouragement.
Officials who oversee the talks "considered that an early
opening of the session will offer an opportunity to make the
best possible use of the very limited time available to finalise
negotiations", the Secretariat said in a statement.
The conference, lasting until Dec. 11, is seeking to agree a
deal that signals a break with a rising reliance on fossil
fuels, blamed by a U.N. panel of scientists for causing more
floods, heat waves and rising sea levels.
(Reporting By Alister Doyle; Editing by Kevin Liffey)