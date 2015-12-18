WASHINGTON Dec 18 When the Paris climate talks
opened earlier this month, many observers assumed the terrible
costs of failure meant some kind of deal was assured.
Todd Stern, the chief U.S. climate change negotiator, was
not one of them.
"When seeking legislation or agreement, there are people
that are more interested in preventing things from happening,"
Stern told Reuters in an interview upon his return to Washington
this week. "Blocking is easier than getting things through."
When the Paris talks started on Nov. 30, Stern sensed some
countries were ready to settle on a "minimalist" agreement that
would leave key issues to be resolved in the future.
He saw an opportunity to break through that reluctance by
aligning the United States with a loose assembly of rich and
poor nations that shared the long-term goal of getting the
earth's average temperature to settle at 1.5 degree Celsius
above pre-industrial levels by 2100.
In 2011, the European Union formed a loose alliance with
small island states, a few Latin American countries and the 48
least-developed countries that would push for more ambitious
goals in a 2015 climate agreement and challenge the north-south
divide that has for decades hampered negotiations.
The U.S. decision to join the alliance added "rocket fuel"
to the group, Stern said, breaking through the solidarity of a
bloc of developing countries that clung to old positions that
would make a new climate agreement hard to reach.
By the end of the talks on Dec. 12, 195 countries agreed on
a pact that commits both rich and poor countries to curbing
their greenhouse gas emissions and transitioning away from
fossil-fuel dependence.
TROUBLE IN BONN
Stern sensed trouble well before arriving in Paris.
One month earlier, in Bonn, Germany, the last round of
negotiations before the Paris summit ended on a decidedly
negative note, making a final deal hard to imagine, he said.
Stern got reports from his team that the G77, the main bloc
of developing countries, including China and India, was
retreating to old, divisive positions, maintaining that rich
countries should shoulder all of the burden of combating climate
change, especially on finance.
For a Paris deal to be successful, rich countries had
expected emerging economies to take on more.
That was when Stern decided the United Sates needed to
counteract that negative "hardline tack" in Bonn by joining an
alliance of rich and poor "progressive" countries pushing for a
more "ambitious" deal, which would come to be known in Paris as
the High-Ambition Coalition.
Stern first raised the idea of the United States joining at
a dinner with other ministers in Paris on Nov. 8. The group met
again in between the two weeks of the Paris summit on Dec. 6,
where Stern said the United States would formally join.
In Paris, the group created a theatrical united front,
marching together into plenary sessions and holding press
conferences. With Brazil, which allies itself with emerging
economies China, India and South Africa, joining the group late
in the second week, the negative tone seen in Bonn changed.
"There was real sense of dynamism and force in this thing by
that point," Stern said. "I think it was tactically and
diplomatically quite important for the negotiations."
By Thursday of the second week of the talks, Stern said, it
felt like pieces were falling into place for a deal and that by
Saturday morning, "countries had basically made their peace"
with the shape of a final agreement.
That goodwill also got the countries over a final hump, when
what has been described as a drafting error - but with crucial
legal implications for the United States - was discovered in the
text and required last-minute agreement to fix.
Stern said Chinese negotiators were instrumental in averting
a crisis.
"There was a lot of goodwill by parties to get past this and
sign off on the agreement," he said.
At the end, Stern says, the United States got most of its
key asks in the Paris agreement.
He said the Paris deal changes the architecture of previous
climate agreements by moving beyond a world where only rich
countries shoulder the burden of paying to solve climate change.
The agreement also creates a crucial "transparency" regime
that requires both rich and poor countries to monitor, report
and verify their emission cuts, but gives developing countries
"flexibility" to do so.
It requires governments to review their targets in the next
four years and decide if they can "update" them to make them
stronger.
Stern said countries will need to come up with more detailed
guidelines of how the transparency regime will work at next
year's U.N. climate summit in Marrakech.
"This came together in a really significantly more robust
sense than a lot of people would have expected," he said.
After the Paris deal was concluded, the U.S. Congress voted
to lift a 40-year ban on crude-oil exports and Indian and South
Korean officials confirmed that they will continue to use
coal-fired power plants.
Stern said regardless, the Paris agreement puts all
countries on the same path toward lower-carbon development.
"The path does not involve the end of fossil fuels
tomorrow," he said. "What it involves is a longer-term movement
toward clean energy."
