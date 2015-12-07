By Sinead Carew and Caroline Valetkevitch
Dec 7 World leaders gathered in Paris for
climate talks are pledging billions of dollars to improve the
environment, but green-company investors are not impressed by
the promises, seeing little immediate benefit to the companies
they buy.
As the two-week United Nations summit enters its final
phase, clean energy stocks have gained little ground, and
several fund managers say they have not been doing any
additional buying as a result of the gathering.
Even if the talks see big commitments for alternative energy
development, the money will not start flowing for several years
and many of the pledges are aimed at early stage projects that
are not run by publicly traded companies, they said.
"I have quite low expectations of anything meaningful coming
out of Paris" for the near term, said Edward Guinness, portfolio
manager at the Guinness Atkinson Alternative Energy Fund in
London.
Guinness said that if the agreement is stronger than he
expects it may still not benefit alternative energy companies
for years, potentially until 2021.
The UN summit, which runs through Dec. 11 and has almost 200
countries participating, is aimed at planning actions by rich
and poor nations beyond 2020 to curb greenhouse gas emissions
blamed for warming the planet.
The United States, France, India and 17 other countries have
promised to double the amount they were collectively expected to
spend on clean energy research and development to $20 billion in
the next five years. In addition to the public pledges, a group
of 28 private investors led by Bill Gates said they would pump
billions of dollars in seed money into research and development.
Since the summit began last week, the Market Vectors Global
Alternative Strategy exchange-trading fund, which
includes wind, solar, electric car and water treatment
companies, has moved up about 1 percent, but it remains down 1.6
percent so far in 2015. Tesla Motors, an expected
beneficiary of international focus on battery-powered
transportation, has risen less than 1 percent since the summit
started, though it is up about 5 percent so far in 2015.
Other fund managers including Murray Rosenblith, a portfolio
manager of the renewable-energy focused New Alternatives Fund;
Kevin Walenta, portfolio manager of the Fidelity Select
Environment and Alternative Energy Portfolio; and Robert Lutts,
chief investment officer at Cabot Money Management, said the
talks so far had not produced any market-moving news. Rosenblith
and others said they did not expect the talks to prompt them to
make any changes to their portfolios.
Some analysts were more bullish on the talks than investors.
In a note circulated at the start of the talks, Goldman Sachs
said the growing focus on low emissions would benefit Tesla,
lithium supplier Albemarle and solar-panel efficiency
specialist SolarEdge Technologies. It also cited
lighting stocks like Acuity Brands.
Goldman said any agreement would be seen as a success.
Wall Street's biggest response might come if the talks
somehow derailed altogether, said investors, including Ewen
Cameron Watt, global chief investment strategist at BlackRock
Inc's Investment Institute. The companies they invest in
will have to pay higher legal and insurance costs "if the final
treaty is underwhelming," he said.
