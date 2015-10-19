* Developing nations criticise draft climate text
* UN says talks on track for accord at Paris summit
* No time to waste on global issue - U.N. chief
By Alister Doyle
BONN, Germany, Oct 19 South Africa on Monday
criticised a draft United Nations accord on fighting climate
change as a form of "apartheid" against developing nations.
A summit in Paris is supposed to agree a global accord for
tackling climate change in December, but a last week of
negotiations on the draft text, which began in Germany on
Monday, got off to a stormy start with developing nations saying
their demands had been omitted from the pared down 20-page
draft.
"It is just like apartheid," Nozipho Joyce Mxakato-Diseko,
South Africa's delegate who speaks on behalf of the main
grouping of more than 130 developing nations and China, told the
meeting.
"We find ourselves in a position where in essence we are
disenfranchised," she said, saying views of the poor had been
ignored. South Africa's apartheid system was overthrown in 1994
when Nelson Mandela became the nation's first black president.
Developing countries said the draft, drawn up by two senior
diplomats, favoured rich nations and failed to stress that
developed nations needed to take the lead in cutting greenhouse
gas emissions and to provide far more aid and clean energy
technology.
U.S. delegation leader Trigg Talley said the new text could
work as a basis for talks. "This document has many things that
most parties cannot agree with," he said. Rich nations want to
ensure that emerging economies will commit to act.
Christiana Figueres, the U.N.'s climate chief, expressed
confidence the talks were on track for a deal at the Nov.
30-Dec. 11 summit in France, meant to cut greenhouse gas
emissions blamed for global warming that is causing more
frequent and severe floods, droughts, heatwaves and rising sea
levels.
"We will get to an agreement by the end of Paris," she told
Reuters Television. "Perhaps the reaction here is that we went
from a text that has too much in it to a text that has too
little."
The developing nations won a demand on Monday that they
could re-insert national demands into the text, raising fears by
some that it could again become unwieldy. The previous version
ran to 80 pages.
U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon urged negotiators to drop
narrow national interests.
"There is no time to waste," he told a news conference in
Slovakia. "It has been quite frustrating to see negotiators
negotiating only based on their very narrow national
perspectives. This is not a national issue, it's a global
issue."
(Additional reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; Editing by Janet
Lawrence)