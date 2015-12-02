WASHINGTON Dec 1 Heads of state and big-name
billionaires opened the Paris climate summit with a bang on
Monday, promising billions of dollars to develop new green
technology to solve a key sticking point of the negotiations:
financing a low-carbon future for developing nations like India.
Yet campaigners and experts warned that it will be hard to
deploy any new technologies quickly in places where they are
needed most unless negotiators at the two-week U.N. talks can
work out a deal on how rich countries will help finance this.
"I think the elephant in the room is still finance," said
Yvo de Boer, former head of the U.N. climate change secretariat.
He and others were encouraged by Monday's announcements,
which opened the taps for funding a wave of research in hopes of
breakthroughs such as the artificial photosynthesis Bill Gates
envisions to produce liquid hydrocarbons that challenge fossil
fuels. France and India launched a plan for a trillion-dollar
alliance to deliver solar energy to poor nations.
Still, many countries are simply not ready to be on the
receiving end of major technology transfers, experts said. For a
poor country to adopt new technologies, it must have the right
institutions, regulations and workforce in place.
During the Paris talks, experts said, negotiators must map
out ways for rich countries to provide funds poor countries need
to prepare to receive new technology. They noted that rich
countries have promised to spend more than $100 billion a year
beginning in 2020 to adapt low-carbon technologies and build
defenses against rising sea levels, droughts and other
climate-related problems.
So far, the UN's Green Climate Fund, the main vehicle to
dole out this money, has a a long way to go, with just $12
billion in pledges. Scaling up that amount is a major task at
the Paris talks. Rich nations want some emerging economies like
China to contribute, while developing countries want target
dates and accountability.
The billions promised on Monday for technology development
"should not be seen as a substitute for the public finance that
must be on the table to unlock a stronger agreement by the end
of next week," said Tim Gore, head of policy and advocacy for
Oxfam International.
Gore said the world needs "a deal to regularly set new
targets for financial and technological support for poor
countries that need it."
The U.S. Energy Department's Advanced Research Projects
Agency-Energy (ARPA-E), which has conducted early research on
technologies like fusion and advanced batteries, found that some
workers in poor countries "weren't able to maintain new
projects, so things fail," said Cheryl Martin, the program's
former acting director.
Even if larger nations like India and China can get over
these hurdles, less-developed poor nations risk falling further
behind.
"We need to ensure that competitiveness of even less
developed countries is enhanced by these opportunities rather
than being left behind," said Jonathan Coony, coordinator for
the World Bank's Climate Technology Program.
Poor countries must build manufacturing capacity, research
capabilities and a local workforce to develop their own green
economy "rather than remaining technology takers," Coony said.
INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY
Intellectual property rights could also pose a barrier to
technology transfer. Patents fuel innovation and attract
investors to companies that develop technology. But India and
other poor countries have said for years that much patented
technology is too expensive. They want green technologies
treated as a public good.
India had pushed a plan to use part of the U.N. fund to buy
out intellectual property rights for desired technologies, but
the United States opposes any attempt to change the protections.
Developed countries pressing India to abandon coal and
fossil fuels more quickly will "have to pick up the incremental
cost" of IP rights, says Ajai Malhotra, a former climate
negotiator who advises the Indian delegation.
"Developed and developing countries can move ahead by
sharing about technology, and it doesn't mean this will deprive
industry in the developed world of their share of profits," he
said.
Gates said in an interview on the sidelines of the talks on
Monday that green technology companies could learn from the
information technology sector on how to deal with intellectual
property rights.
"It's like the IT space," Gates said. "Some governments put
the research into the public domain. Some license it. Then the
start-up companies have to deal with intense competition."
Gates said companies will watch their pricing on green
technology if they want to access huge markets in India.
"If you want India to buy something you better price it
cheaper than coal," Gates said. "That's a very tough challenge
for these companies. They have to come up with something that's
cheaper than coal or else the amount they are going to sell to
India is going to be pretty modest."
(Additional reporting by Bruce Wallace and Alister Doyle in
Paris; Editing by David Gregorio)