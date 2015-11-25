* Ecuador, Mali among those seeking green technology
* Climate technologies important for U.N. accord in Paris
By Alister Doyle
OSLO, Nov 25 With projects including solar power
in Mali or energy from cow manure in Ecuador, developing nations
are starting to seek green technologies through a U.N. system
meant as a building block for a global deal on climate change
next month.
Many developing nations want guarantees that rich countries
will provide more technology, along with far more finance, to
help unlock a U.N. deal to slow global warming at a Nov. 30-Dec.
11 summit in Paris.
Technology will "play a key role in the implementation of
the 2015 agreement" due in Paris, Kunihiko Shimada, chair of the
U.N. Technology Executive Committee which guides policy, said.
A U.N. Climate Technology Centre and Network (CTCN), giving
free advice and assistance, started in 2014 and now has 57
requests for help, up from 22 a year ago.
Among those requests, Ecuador asked in September for an
anaerobic digester which can turn cow manure into biogas to
reduce greenhouse gases in the western Santo Domingo region.
Cows are a big sources of methane, a greenhouse gas.
Last month, Mali asked for help to build a 3 megawatt solar
power plant using mirrors that concentrate the sun's rays. "This
technology is mature," it said, noting similar plants were in
the Mojave desert in the United States and in southern Spain.
Other requests include an Iranian plan to build a
desalination plant for sea water, partly to help offset reduced
rainfall, and an early warning system in the Dominican Republic
to give alerts about storms and other disasters.
"It's an important signal before Paris that countries are
applying for support: it's both symbolic and builds trust," said
Shane Tomlinson, a senior research fellow at the Chatham House
think-tank.
Countries submit requests to the CTCN that are examined by
experts who help contacts with funding agencies and companies.
Most requests are at preliminary stages. None have yet been
completed.
Shimada said the U.N. technology mechanism was seeking
tighter links with banks and other sources of finance, such as
the U.N.'s Green Climate Fund. Investment needs were likely to
be hundreds of billions of dollars a year.
Jennifer Morgan, of the World Resources Institute
think-tank, said guarantees of new technology were vital to
convince developing nations that they would benefit from a Paris
accord.
"It will build developing nations' confidence to do more" to
combat climate change at home, she said.
(Reporting By Alister Doyle; Editing by Janet Lawrence)