* Many governments cite projection of 2.7 degrees C warming
* Higher, more damaging estimates get less attention
* All projections have large margin of uncertainty after
2030
By Alister Doyle
OSLO, Nov 27 Before a summit on climate change
in Paris next week, many governments are citing scientific
studies indicating that their plans to curb greenhouse gas
emissions until 2030 will come within 0.7 degrees Celsius of an
agreed 2C (3.6 Fahrenheit) target for limiting global warming
this century.
Yet the studies they choose to quote are only the most
optimistic of a range of projections, and presume that
governments will go on to make even deeper emission cuts after
2030, which is far from certain.
With no action, a U.N. scientific panel estimates that the
global average surface temperature in 2100 will be around 4.8C
(8.6F) above pre-industrial times, dramatically increasing the
frequency of extreme weather events and raising the sea level.
To avoid the worst of these effects, a ceiling of 2C has
been agreed, and about 170 governments have submitted national
plans before the Nov. 30-Dec. 11 summit to curb emissions from
2020-30.
Keen to show their policies will work, many cite two
estimates that the pledges so far could limit the rise to 2.7C
(4.9F).
U.S. Climate Envoy Todd Stern mentioned 2.7C in testimony to
a Senate sub-committee last month, saying national policies
marked "a powerful move in the right direction".
Christiana Figueres, the head of the U.N. Climate
Secretariat, summed up the national plans in a report last month
by saying they "have the capability of limiting the forecast
temperature rise to around 2.7 degrees Celsius by 2100".
Yet Bill Hare, one of the scientists behind Climate Action
Tracker (CAT), a group of four European institutes that first
estimated 2.7C, said promises for action until 2030 "mark
progress, but current policies are far from enough".
He said the CAT estimate required all countries to continue
deeper curbs on emissions right up to 2100 - far stricter than
the assumptions by most other research institutes.
The International Energy Agency also estimates an increase
of 2.7C. But projections by at least 10 research groups range up
to a rise of 3.7C (6.7F).
Thomas Spencer, of the Institute for Sustainable Development
and International Relations in France, noted that there were
huge uncertainties in all projections beyond 2030:
"It's like trying to predict the winner of a marathon after
only the first 10 km."
Bjorn Lomborg, head of the Copenhagen Consensus Center who
won fame with his 2001 book "The Skeptical Environmentalist",
reckons current national plans will only make a fraction of a
degree of difference to warming this century.
"It's like saying Greece is on track to solve its debt
crisis after paying a first instalment of a loan," he said.
This year is on track to be the warmest on record, already
about 1.0C (1.8F) above pre-industrial times.
Andrew Jones of U.S.-based experts Climate Interactive,
which estimated with MIT Sloan that the existing pledges put the
globe on track for 3.5C (6.3C) of warming by 2100, said 94
percent of the difference with CAT hinged on less optimistic
projections about what happens after 2030.
Climate Interactive reckons, for instance, that overall
greenhouse gas emissions from China, the world's biggest
emitter, will rise after 2030, while CAT says they will fall.
(Reporting By Alister Doyle; Editing by Kevin Liffey)