(For other news from the Reuters Global Climate Change Summit,
click here)
By Jane Wardell
SYDNEY Oct 14 Treasury Wine Estates Ltd
is testing technology to water vines underground and is
expanding fermentation capacity to combat the impact of climate
change on its vineyards around the world.
Rising temperatures mean too much water from over-ground
irrigation is lost through evaporation, while changing ripening
times are compressing harvest periods and putting pressure on
processing facilities.
The owner of brands such as Penfolds, Beringer, Wolf Blass
and Rosebank has not been caught off-guard. It began modelling
the impact of climate change on its business 10 years ago after
seeing a presentation from national science agency CSIRO.
"You can adapt to climate change or you can react to it,"
Treasury Wine Chief Supply Officer Stuart McNab told the Reuters
Global Climate Change Summit on Tuesday. "You've got time to
react, but you've got to know what's happening."
The world's No.2 winemaker is looking at ways to supplement
declining natural rainfall and deal with a rise in temperatures.
CSIRO projects an increase of 0.3 to 1.7 degrees Celsius by 2030
in Australia's main wine regions, reducing grape quality by 12
to 57 percent.
IRRIGATION
One way of adapting to the change is to drip water into the
soil from punctured pipes laid under - rather than over -
ground. Sensors allow Treasury to monitor moisture levels and
make any tweaks immediately and remotely.
If the technology proves successful, Treasury plans to widen
its use as vineyards are re-planted.
"It's something we are focused on," McNab said at the summit
by video-link from the Penfolds Magill Estate in South
Australia. "It's treating water as a scarce and precious
resource, but the vines can still produce the same quality."
At the same time, Treasury has joined other wine companies
in buying vineyards in cooler climates, such as Australia's
southern island state of Tasmania, as traditional growing
regions heat up.
The company has tweaked its ratio of cool to mid to hot
climate areas and "slowly but surely mapped out a plan to evolve
over time," McNab said.
PROCESSING
Rising temperatures and reduced water mean a greater
proportion and variety of fruit is ripening in a shorter time
window, causing a crunch that is pressuring facilities and
management.
Alongside testing irrigation technology, Treasury has
invested in more fermentation capacity for luxury wines to
ensure the company is able to cope with an increased number of
grapes to be processed in a shorter harvesting period.
Treasury is also increasing efficiency by tracking transport
trucks with GPS technology and taking advantage of improved
weather forecasting.
"You've got to make decisions and this is where information
is critical - is it a short burst of hot weather or is it going
to be four or five days of extreme weather and the grapes are
ripe? You need to be ready," McNab said.
Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits
(Editing by Emily Kaiser and Christopher Cushing)