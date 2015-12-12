WASHINGTON Dec 12 U.S. President Barack Obama
on Saturday hailed the landmark climate accord reached in Paris
as strong and historic, calling it the best chance to save the
planet from the effects of global climate change.
"Today the American people can be proud because this
historic agreement is a tribute to American leadership. Over the
past seven years, we've transformed the United States into the
global leader in fighting climate change," Obama said.
He said the accord shows what is possible when the world
stands as one, adding: "This agreement represents the best
chance we have to save the one planet that we've got."
