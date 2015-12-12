(Adds reaction from Hillary Clinton, further details on
Republican reaction, paragraphs 11-15)
WASHINGTON Dec 12 U.S. President Barack Obama
on Saturday hailed the landmark climate accord reached in Paris
as strong and historic, calling it the best chance to save the
planet from the effects of global climate change.
"Today the American people can be proud because this
historic agreement is a tribute to American leadership. Over the
past seven years, we've transformed the United States into the
global leader in fighting climate change," Obama said.
He said the accord shows what is possible when the world
stands as one, adding: "This agreement represents the best
chance we have to save the one planet that we've got."
Speaking at the White House hours after the deal was
completed, Obama said that "no agreement is perfect, including
this one," and that negotiations that involve nearly 200 nations
are always challenging.
"Even if all the initial targets set in Paris are met, we'll
only be part of the way there when it comes to reducing carbon
from the atmosphere," Obama added.
Obama has made combating global climate change a top
priority of his presidency but has encountered stiff resistance
to his proposals from Republicans in Congress.
Republican Jim Inhofe, a global warming skeptic who heads
the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, said the
climate deal was "no more significant to the United States" than
the 1997 Kyoto Protocol, the last major climate deal.
Unlike the Kyoto pact, forged with Democratic President Bill
Clinton in office, the Paris agreement will not be a fully
legally binding treaty, which would almost certainly fail to
pass in the U.S. Congress.
Clinton's White House successor, George W. Bush, concluded
that the Kyoto pact was giving big emerging economies such as
China and India a free ride, and would cost U.S. jobs. Having
signed the deal, Washington never ratified it.
"Senate leadership has already been outspoken in its
positions that the United States is not legally bound to any
agreement setting emissions targets or any financial commitment
to it without approval by Congress," Inhofe said.
Besides Inhofe, few Republicans voiced their opinions on the
deal.
None of the top Republican presidential candidates nor
Republican leaders in Congress had commented on the deal on
Twitter as of 6:00 pm Eastern (1100 GMT) Saturday.
Previously, Republican presidential front runner Donald
Trump has cast doubt on science that attributes the warming of
the climate to carbon emissions, saying the world's temperature
"goes up and it goes down."
Democratic presidential front runner Hillary Clinton
released a statement via Twitter applauding the agreement and
pushing back against its critics.
"We cannot afford to be slowed by the climate skeptics or
deterred by the defeatists who doubt America's ability to meet
this challenge," Clinton said, vowing to make climate change a
top priority if elected president.
Representative Raul Grijalva, the top Democrat on the House
Committee on Natural Resources, urged quick action by the
Republican-led Congress to fund and support the Paris accord.
"Too many people have spent their careers pretending that
climate change is a hoax perpetrated by shadowy environmental
groups and Machiavellian research scientists," Grijalva said.
"The American public knows full well that's not the case."
(Reporting by Idrees Ali, Will Dunham, Annika McGinnis and
Julia Edwards; Editing by Sandra Maler and David Gregorio)